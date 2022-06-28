We're never too old for silly

It’s kind of fun when programmers throw demographics to the wind. The pressure to skew toward a young(ish) audience dominates most entertainment. But the CW’s insistence on attracting 20-something eyeballs has not saved it from an uncertain future.

On occasion, Netflix has baked its desired demo into its programming.

You don’t have to have grown up in the 1980s to enjoy “Stranger Things,” but virtually everything to do with the show is aimed at that generation. The fact the show’s use of Kate Bush’s 1985 song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” has driven it up the current pop charts speaks to the power of Netflix marketing.

This phenomenon is history repeating itself and then some. It’s no secret “Stranger Things” is heavily influenced by Steven Spielberg movies and Stephen King thrillers. The popularity of the 1986 film “Stand by Me” (based on a King story) returned its title song (by Ben E. King) to the Top 10. It had been a No. 1 hit in 1961.

If “Stranger Things” aims strenuously at 40-somethings, some series just skew old with a capital O. Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, with supporting parts for Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston. It’s impolite to discuss age, but suffice it to say Waterston, who turns 82 this November, is the “baby” of the group.

Hulu’s silly comedy “Only Murders in the Building” returns for a second season. This over-the-top sendup of true-crime podcast culture stars Steve Martin (76) and Martin Short (72) in a 21st-century riff on “The Thin Man” series of Manhattan murder mysteries.

It’s hard to tell if Selena Gomez (29) is around to drag down the median age or represent the likely audience for murder podcasts.

As in everything they do, both separately and together, Martin and Short are decidedly “on,” playing glib variations on vain showbiz types. This might grow tiresome for some, “Murder” has proven to be catnip to fellow performers. British model Cara Delevingne joins the always-delightful Amy Ryan in the cast. Amy Schumer pops up, playing herself as a tenant, just as Sting did last season. Comedy cameos include Tina Fey, Michael Rappaport, Nathan Lane, Jimmy Fallon, Jane Lynch and Shirley MacLaine.

Streaming series don’t face the pressure of ratings. One caustic critic recently dismissed Apple’s Maya Rudolph series “Loot” as a mediocre NBC sitcom that will never face cancellation (unlike the recently ditched “Kenan” and “Mr. Mayor”).

“Only Murders” seems like a series that could run forever. Or as long as Hulu exists, and fellow actors and comedians want to play along.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

CULT CHOICE

Directed by John Sayles, the 1988 baseball drama “Eight Men Out” (8:30 p.m., Cinemax) recalls the scandal of the 1919 World Series, when members of the Chicago White Sox took bribes to throw games. An impressive cast includes D.B. Sweeney, who portrays Shoeless Joe Jackson, a character who also would appear (played by the late Ray Liotta) in the 1989 baseball fantasy “Field of Dreams.” These movies, the 1994 PBS Ken Burns documentary “Baseball” and the 1992 opening of Baltimore’s purposely “old-fashioned” Camden Yards stadium tended to venerate the national pastime as historical Americana. For better or worse, baseball was depicted as a vestige of an idealized past at the very moment the nation’s “Dream Team” was playing basketball.

SERIES NOTES

LATE NIGHT

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

CULT CHOICE

SATURDAY SERIES

SUNDAY SERIES

