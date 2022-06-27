Starz 'Gaslit' inspires imitation and innovations

“Imitation is the sincerest form of television.” That line was attributed to Fred Allen, a radio star of the 1930s and ‘40s, who was none too pleased when the “boob tube” turned his preferred medium into an afterthought.

From the spate of Westerns in the 1950s to escapist sitcoms in the 1960s, “jiggle TV” in the 1970s, prime-time soaps in the ‘80s, “Seinfeld” imitations in the ‘90s and prime-time talent shows and reality fare in the early 21st century to our current onslaught of docudramas based on true-crime podcasts, TV has always been a creative echo chamber.

And not all the duplications have been bad. Sometimes TV imitation flatters something worthy of our attention. The recently concluded Starz series “Gaslit” offered a great showcase for Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, the “mouth” whose tips and tipsy asides about the Nixon Whitehouse predated the Watergate scandal.

Starz subscribers can still stream “Gaslit” on demand. Just this past weekend, in a rare programming arrangement, select NBC stations broadcast a commercial-free version “Gaslit,” edited for broadcast from its TV-MA original. That’s an interesting arrangement, offering NBC viewers something more substantial than helpings of “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) and further exposing the superior series for further Emmy consideration.

In another nod to “Gaslit,” Netflix is now streaming the 40-minute documentary “The Martha Mitchell Effect,” showcasing news footage of the complicated story and colorful characters behind “Gaslit” and the subsequent Watergate crisis some 50 Junes ago.

• Having announced that he was leaving “The Late Late Show” (11:35 p.m., CBS) next summer, James Corden has already embarked on his valedictory lap. Hey, it’s never too early.

“Late Late” will spend the week in the U.K., taping shows at Freemasons’ Hall in central London. Over the course of the week, from tonight through Thursday, Corden will welcome guests including Vin Diesel, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, John Boyega, Jamie Dornan, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson. The host has also taped a “Take a Break” segment with President Joe Biden, where Corden plays the role of a White House staffer.

Corden has hosted “Late Late” since 2015. While seven years is just a moment when compared to the three-decade reigns of hosts like Carson and Letterman, it seems entirely appropriate and even healthy for a young(ish) figure like Corden to decide it’s time for a change.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A gender reveal party goes off the rails on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A jittery actress’s turn in a French vampire series gets a little too “real” in the series “Irma Vep” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Hackers cause a dam site disaster on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• The DNA exoneration of six “obviously” guilty locals shocks a small town in the docuseries “Mind Over Murder” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).