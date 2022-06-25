REEL TALK: Luhrmann's 'Elvis' is larger than life

That iconic deep, sultry voice. Those baby blue eyes. And, of course, those gyrating hips that shocked television decades ago.

I’m talking Elvis, here, in the new movie of the same name by Baz Luhrmann. Luhrmann’s resume might not be huge, but his reputation is quite grand, thanks to the bold and vibrant Academy award-winning film “Moulin Rouge” still gracing cinephiles’ screening rooms and professors’ classrooms today.

With a stylistic magical wand, Luhrmann touches the story of Elvis as we learn about this gifted and troubled child from Tupelo, Miss., and follow him along his journey of fame and fortune until his ultimate demise. Told from the perspective of his questionable manager Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), who discovered him, the relationship between Elvis (Austin Butler) and Parker lets us into deeper, darker and more insightful aspects most of us never knew about “The King.”

Traveling back to Tupelo and narrated by the Colonel, we gain insight about the trials and tribulations of the Presley family. The younger version of Elvis, portrayed by Chaydon Jay, is swept away by the music calling him from a Revival Tent and these gospel singers have a lasting impression.

Luhrmann takes great care in weaving the Black ancestry of the music into the story, which Elvis ultimately brings to the world.

Elvis (Butler) finds success with a small town recording studio soon to be pushed aside after the Colonel discovers him, then works his magic — aka “makes it snow,” a term used repeatedly as he snows everyone around him.

Once the Colonel has his hooks in Elvis, we watch his successes and his failures, better understanding how Elvis dreamed and then gave up. His love of his mother, his family and his wife and daughter are his rock, but as he becomes more unsteady, that rock begins to roll away from him.

It’s a tragic story of a man who, while he was The King, perhaps could have been even more.

Luhrmann skillfully creates a story of the humanity of Elvis. We see him as a mama’s boy, a Christian, and a generous, kind and caring man who slowly is made into a puppet with the Colonel as the master puppeteer.

First, make no mistake Butler is the star. He becomes Elvis. And he fills the screen, captivating you, daring you to take your eyes off him, but you can’t.

His vocal quality, his musical skills, his facial expressions with twinkling eyes and a smirk of a smile that invite you into his heart make him a ringer for Elvis. Not for a moment do you think you are watching an actor play Elvis; he is Elvis.

As riveting a performance that Butler has, Hanks equals that as the Colonel. Narrated by this character, Hanks’ subtle nuances bring the Colonel to life.

This could easily have been a one-note wonder, but with Hanks at the helm, we gain insight into this complicated man. Together, Hanks and Butler create an epic story that will reignite our awe of Elvis.

The outstanding performances that should be on the tip of everyone’s tongue come Oscar time are augmented by the artful direction and editing of Lurhmann. His vibrant style, quick edits and simultaneous storylines overlap to create a richly captivating story.

But let’s not forget the music.

Each and every song Butler sings creates energy in the audience. His moves, oh-so Elvis, bring us back to a seemingly innocent time while America deals with racial and political issues of the 1960s. As complicated as the characters are, we are reminded of our country’s complications as well.

“Elvis” is larger than life and Luhrmann punctuates why this man will always be “The King.” While the film runs a bit long, stay for the final credits as we see clips from Elvis which confirm how Butler truly became this great performer.

And be sure to see it on the big screen as it envelops you, awakening your every sense.

Reel Talk: 3½ stars

"Elvis" is now playing in theaters.