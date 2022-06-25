Kankakee Art League turns 75, seeks input on league's history

In 1946, a group of local artists came together to form Kankakee Art League as a way to gather area artists and share different sets of expertise. The group is celebrating the milestone of 75 years in existence.

As part of the celebration, president Marilyn L. Wilken, secretary Christine Michels and treasurer Theresa Peterson are gathering as much history on the league as possible. For this, they are looking to the community for help.

Peterson said anyone with information on past members or the art of past members is welcome to email the league at <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a>.

The group also will be sharing past articles on the public Facebook page, @KankakeeArtLeague, and appreciates any information on who might have written the articles.

The purpose of collecting history is not only to have an understanding of the past but also to connect with others who might have pieces of art from past members.

Member Susan Bowen is putting together a spreadsheet of past members. Peterson believes the list will come out to be about 200 members.

“I’ve got books that go back to 1968; I’m going to go through all of those books with the names,” Peterson said. “We’re trying to collect all of the names for history and find more paintings to represent past members.”

Of the milestone, the group is excited for what has happened and looks forward to what’s to come.

“I’d really like to extend our league to other people to come join us and bring to us what they know,” Peterson said. “We have a lot of people who are just starting.”

“We’re creating history every minute; we’re forming it right now and are doing things that can change the history of the art league,” Michels said.

With that perspective, Wilken said she’s “overwhelmed and honored” with the anniversary.

“That this organization has made 75 years — that is an achievement,” she said.

With the celebration comes reflection of the past and how the league got to where it is.

“You stop and think, this was at the end of the Depression, end of World War II, and people were looking for things to do and get involved in,” said Wilken, noting people were “more organizational-minded” because of less distractions.

“They wanted to get together with like interests and I think that’s how some of this got started … and, here we are with the art league 75 years later, who would think?”

Michels said that it’s important to have those “historical markers” in order to appreciate the long-lasting history of the league.

“Seeing the history seems to help us propel forward,” Michels said. “It helps you to go on to have knowledge of the past and bring it forward.”

For more information on Kankakee Art League, or to share information on paintings and/or past members, email <a href="mailto:artkal77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal77@yahoo.com</a> or go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague" target="_blank">facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague</a>.