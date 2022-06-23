Teens to play community leaders in kickball game

KANKAKEE — Teens will face off against community leaders in a friendly game of Slip and Slide Kickball on Saturday. From noon to 2 p.m. at Taft Field, 1155 W. Hawkins St., Kankakee, the Kankakee Public Library is partnering with K3 Double Dutch Crew for the event.

Other water activities will be available for those who choose not to participate in kickball. Wear appropriate water gear and bring a towel.

Cool refreshments and water balloons will be available.

For more information, call KPL’s teen coordinator, Celia Greer, at 815-939-4564 ext. 403.