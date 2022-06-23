Pet of the Week: June 23, 2022

Names: Parker and Zeke

Ages: 13 and 4

Our People and Place of Residence: Arleen and Tonee Wheeler, of Bourbonnais.

A Little About Us: We might not be blood related, but we are definitely brothers. We love to tease each other, bark at everything outside and go to our great Mim’s (grandma’s) house, where she likes to give us lots of treats.

Favorite Treat: We love shredded cheese or anything our great Mim gives us.

If We Could Speak, We Would Say: Zeke: “I just want to be friends with everyone! Life is all about smiles and zoomies!” Parker: “I’m too old for this. Can I just have another treat?”