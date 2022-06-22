Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 22-28

<strong>Bourbonnais Friendship Festival</strong>

Today through Sunday, the 47th annual Friendship Festival will be held in the fields of the Bourbonnais Municipal Center at 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. This year’s theme is “Unplug, Connect, Play: Game On 2022.” Rides, food, music and more will be available during the festival.

A butterfly release will be held at 6:45 p.m. today in honor of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey. During the release will be a musical performance by Kenyatta Gaines.

The Grand Marshals for Sunday's parade, beginning at 1 p.m., will be Rittmanic's wife, Lyn Stua, Bailey and his wife, Sydney.

Musical acts during the event include: Devil Baby Band; The Time Bandits Band; Any Given Weekend Band; The South Side Social Club; The Silhouettes; The Anthem Band; The High Anxiety Band; The Nick Lynch Band; Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson; Christina Grace; Dorothy Roberson; N-Deep Band.

There also will be music showcases, a battle of the bands and talent shows.

» <a href="http://Bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com" target="_blank">Bourbonnaisfriendshipfestival.com</a>

<strong>Annual Garden Tour & Faire</strong>

The Kankakee Kultivators will host the 28th Annual Garden Tour and Faire, happening 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday in various gardens around Kankakee. The faire will be held on the grounds of the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

Tickets are available at several locations around the area, including: Ryan’s Pier in Aroma Park; Tholens’ Garden Center in Bourbonnais; Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse in Grant Park; Benoit’s Greenhouses, Busse & Rieck, Joy’s Hallmark and Love Christian Center, all in Kankakee; Made for Me Boutique in Manteno; Off the Vine in Momence. Tickets are required for the garden tours but not the vendor faire.

» 815-954-3914

<strong>Summer Concert Series at Cobb Park</strong>

The Summer Concert Series, sponsored by the Riverview Historic District and the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, has returned to Cobb Park.

At 4 p.m. Sunday, Jazz Times Big Band, a 17-piece band, will perform along with vocalist Misti Kohl. The Mi Casa Food Truck will be on site as will Rebel Ice Cream.

The concerts are free and future performances include: Woodwind Quintet (July 3), String Quartet (July 17), Shelby Ryan (July 31), Brass Quintet (Aug. 14) and String Quartet (Aug. 28).

<strong>KCHF Outdoor Movie</strong>

From 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. Friday, the Kankakee County Humane Foundation will host an outdoor screening of “Ratatouille” at Sunrise Farms, 4370 E. 3500S Road, St. Anne. Admission costs $5 per person, and kids 3 and younger are free. Bring a blanket or chair for seating.

Concessions are available fresh off the grill, including: burgers, hot dogs, Impossible burgers and vegetarian hot dogs. S’mores kits for toasting also will be available, as will fresh watermelon lemonade. Popcorn from Meadowview Cinema also will be available.

Gates open at 5:45 p.m., and the move starts at 7 p.m. The showing is in a covered arena in the event of rain. All proceeds from entry fee at the gate and concessions sales will go directly toward the care of the residents at the shelter.

<strong>Our Men Do Matter</strong>

At 6 p.m. Saturday at the NABVETS Building, 13161 E. Central Ave., Pembroke, the Ladies of Pembroke Book Club will be hosting a formal banquet event titled “Mission Possible: Our Men Do Matter!”

There will be a social hour and dinner, and during the evening, the organization will present several awards.

The night’s guest speaker is Toni Gallatin, originally from Pembroke and a graduate of Lorenzo Smith School and St. Anne High School.

Tickets cost $25 each and can be purchased through Terry at 815-263-8092 or Tonia at 815-549-6478.

<strong>June 22</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>June 23</strong>

<strong>Riverside Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 5 p.m. at Kankakee Youth for Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, Riverside Healthcare will partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide health food options for families in need and those with chronic medical conditions.

<strong>» More info: <a href="https://www.riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry</a></strong>

<strong>Bounce House Night</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. at Adventure Commons — 70 Ken Hayes Dr, Bourbonnais — this is an open event for children with special needs and their families from the Kankakee region, and is open to ages 2 to 14. The cost is $3 per child or $10 per family (more than four children). Socks are required and the bounce house will be in an enclosed area on the soccer field turf. Concessions will be open.

» <a href="mailto:jessica.rvsra@gmail.com" target="_blank">jessica.rvsra@gmail.com</a>

<strong>June 25</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Square</strong>

From 8 to 9 a.m. at the Square on Second in Manteno, join for Yoga in the Square. This yoga program is available on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, now through August.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a></strong>

<strong>June 26</strong>

<strong>Bears’ Autograph Show</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Inkcredible Autographs Sports Cards and Memorabilia Show will be held at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. Appearing will be Bears players Trevis Gipson and Doug Kramer Jr. (2022 NFL draft pick). Information on tickets for entry and autograph prices can be found at inkcredibleautographs.com.

<strong>June 28</strong>

<strong>Momence Cruise Night</strong>

From 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Momence on Washington Street, all antique cars and trucks are welcome to participate in cruise night by Main Street Momence. There will be a DJ, giveaways and raffles.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.mainstreetmomence.com" target="_blank">mainstreetmomence.com</a></strong>