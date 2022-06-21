RANDALL: Beat the heat with kitchen organization

Typically, I would recommend to organize your garage during the summer, but with this crazy heat wave we are experiencing, I am going to pivot and recommend you stay inside and tackle the kitchen.

My daughter recently moved into a new, bigger apartment in Chicago with a friend. I was excited to help her organize her move and then even more excited to organize her kitchen. I think kitchens are easy to organize because everything belongs in logical places.

In my daughter’s new place, her kitchen cabinets ran along a long wall and she had a peninsula that contained the dishwasher. In the middle of the long line of cabinets was the stove and at the end of the cabinets is the refrigerator.

So, in my mind, I divided the kitchen into two sections. The cabinets to the left of stove and the cabinets to the right of the stove.

The sink was in the corner where the peninsula came out. With the dishwasher in the peninsula, it made the most sense to store all the dishes, glasses, serving dishes, pots and pans to the left of the stove closest to the sink and dishwasher. Her cabinets were to the ceiling so she has plenty of space to store even the rarely-used items in the kitchen on a higher shelf.

To the right of the stove between the refrigerator and the stove is where I recommended creating a pantry. All of the food items including baking staples were stored in upper and lower cabinets.

This also is where it made the most sense to store her small appliances like an Insta Pot and crock pot in the lower cabinets. The drawers in this section, which were gigantic, is where she stores her plastic baggies, foil and food wrap. Everything food-related in one area. Also, her spice rack is on the counter on that side.

It’s funny because she really wanted to organize the kitchen with her friend so I kept my ideas to myself, until they told me exactly what I had imagined. I had shared my ideas with my daughter so I think she influenced her friend.

Logical. That’s how kitchens need to be organized. You should store items closest to where you use them. If you store them like that, it is easier to return them to their home.

Storing glasses closest to the dishwasher and sink makes the most sense. You unload the dishwasher and all your dishes are stored right there. Storing items with like items in the same place keeps you from guessing where something is.

If all your glasses are in one cabinet you only have one place to look for them. Otherwise, you are playing the search game everyday trying to find where a certain dish is.

If you find yourself crisscrossing the kitchen to put things away or grab the items you need to prepare a meal, it’s probably time to rethink your organization and lay out your kitchen in a logical way.