City of Kankakee hosting second Neighborfest June 25

The City of Kankakee’s Citizens Advisory Board invites its neighbors to the second of two community events called Neighborfest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Park, 212 W. Water St.

“Neighborfest provides ... residents in the City of Kankakee an opportunity to get to know one another and city officials through fellowship and fun,” said Economic and Community Development Agency Director Barbi Brewer-Watson in a news release.

“The residents who serve on the Citizens Advisory Board have been passionate about finding a fun way to connect their neighbors with each other in the hopes of building good will, friendship and pride for their community. Neighborfest is presented by them in this spirit.”

Citizens Advisory Board member Ben Clark said, “The first Neighborfest was a great event. We are excited to host it again.

“Neighborfest is another great opportunity for people to come out meet new people in their neighborhood, have some good food and fun. There is truly something to do for the whole family.”

Fellow CAB member and event organizer Steven Bukowski said, “These summer events introduce great services offered by the City of Kankakee.

“You can join in with family, friends and neighbors to enjoy food, games and music while learning how to make your life a little better. Even if you can only use one service, it can make a difference in the way you live.”

For more information, contact ECDA Community Outreach Coordinator Samantha Rocknowski at 815-933-0513 or <a href="mailto:skrocknowski@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">skrocknowski@citykankakee-il.gov</a>.

Attendees to Neighborfest will enjoy the following activities:

• A bag tournament with the winning team receiving a one-hour Axe Throwing Experience for two people at Splitting Targets in Kankakee

• Mi Casa food truck

• La Delicia Ice Cream

• A bounce house provided by Bounce with Us

• Face painting provided by Kankakee Forgives

• Music from DJ Hayli Martenez from Haylibug Lemonadez

• Touch-A-Truck featuring the Kankakee Fire Department’s new Engine #5

• An opportunity to tour a Kankakee Police Department cruiser

• Giveaways/prizes including two bicycles from Project Re:Cycle

• An opportunity to register to vote or update voter registration at the NAACP voter registration table