REEL TALK: 'Lightyear' pales in comparison to 'Toy Story'

“Lightyear” is the origin story of the infamous Buzz from the “Toy Story” franchise. The opening explains the movie we are about to see is also the movie little Andy, just 3 at the time, saw in the theater and inspired Buzz Lightyear, the must-have toy for tots.

Lightyear (Chris Evans, voice) is on a mission with his team led by Izzy Hawthorne (Keke Palmer), but one disastrous decision made by Buzz leads to Izzy and the entire team being stranded on this seemingly-uninhabitable planet indefinitely, battling Zerg (James Brolin) and his evil robots. It’s up to Buzz to find a way home and save them all.

Buzz quickly learns as he slingshots into space looking for the road home time ticks by more slowly for him. Returning unsuccessfully to his team, four years have passed, but to Buzz, it’s been only minutes.

Not learning from his mistakes, Buzz continues to shoot out into the atmosphere over and over again, aging a total of hours while his colleagues live out their lives over decades. Upon each of his returns, Buzz and Izzy discover mistakes should be forgiven, and sometimes you can make lemonade out of lemons.

Going into this movie (I’m a huge “Toy Story” fan, as my son’s age followed in the footsteps of Andy), I was expecting a deeply engaging one as it is a part of this franchise led by Pixar and Pete Docter. That is not what happened.

Generally these films, which are intended for children, find a way to reach out to and entertain adults as well. They usually are complex with multiple levels of entertainment, allowing the story to engage young ones, deliver a message to older ones and pull on the heartstrings of us adults.

“Lightyear” is intended for little ones and little ones only.

The story — repetitive — is just the tip of the iceberg in how “Lightyear” is a disappointment. As it hammers home its message — yes, clarity of this message is great for the little ones — there’s not much more to the film.

The editors, director Angus MacLane, and writers didn’t give kids any credit in being able to pay attention for more than moments at a time as the edits are frenetic along with the chaotic visual bombardment. And the repetition of this chaos is completely taxing. When the film slows down, you can take a breath and relax, but these moments are far and few between.

These more entertaining aspects come from an unlikely character named SOX (Peter Sohn), a robotic cat who has more human qualities than any of the other characters on screen. And having Taika Waititi in the film promises hilarity as Mo Morrison, but it’s an empty promise with his one-dimensional role.

Evans is adequate as Lightyear and Palmer’s Hawthorne has an entire life’s range of emotions. Her story is the interesting one and she finds a way to bring it to us with heart, but Lightyear is the focus, not Hawthorne.

“Lightyear” is going to wow kids ages 3-5, but parents be warned: This is no “Toy Story.”

Reel Talk: 1½ stars

"Lightyear" is now playing in theaters.