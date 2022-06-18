Library Life: Week of June 19

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Read to a Cat: Kids of all ages are invited to read to a cat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The program is designed to build a child’s literacy and confidence. Register at <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

• Theatre Games: At 4 p.m. Wednesday, ages 12 to 14 are invited to play games to build confidence for the stage.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• I Survived Camp: At 3 p.m. all week, campers 6 to 12-years-old are invited for a STEM survival camp.

• Adventure Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, meet at Perry Farm Park for storytime.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Summer Reading: Now through July 16, kids can take part in “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” summer reading program.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.

• Trivia Night: Set for Thursday. Call the library for further details.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Bill Myers: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bill Myers, the Starved Rock State Park Storyteller, will share folklore, Irish tales, literary ballads, ghost stories, Native American tales and more.

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join the library for a discussion of “The Color of Water” by James McBride.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• S.T.E.M.onade Stand: Every Wednesday, kids third grade and up are invited for a take-and-make craft. This week is a Fibbonacci Bracelet.

• Weekend Crafting: There will be Tie Dye in two sessions Saturday. At 11 a.m. kids fourth through eighth grades; at 1 p.m. high school-aged and adults.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Heritage Park: At 11 a.m. Tuesday, join for Art in the Park. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join for Storytime in the Park.

• Stuffed Animal Sleepover: At 5 p.m. Friday, bring your stuffed animals for a sleepover at the library. They can be picked up the next morning.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown; “Killing the SS” by Bill O’Reilly; “Secrets” by Fern Michaels; “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Camp IN: Monday through Wednesday, ages 5 to 12 are invited to Camp “IN” at the library.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschoolers can join for storytime with the theme of nighttime animals.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544