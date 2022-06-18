Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary hosting puzzle photo contest

The Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Club announced its first-ever puzzle photo contest and fundraiser for the club. The contest is open to all Kankakee County residents, and photos must be taken in Kankakee County.

Collages of photos, paintings and drawings also will be accepted. The person submitting the image must be the creator of the image.

One person can submit up to three entries. There will be cash prizes for the winner. Submissions must be entered at <a href="https://www.bbrotarypuzzle.com" target="_blank">bbrotarypuzzle.com</a>.

• The Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Club is holding this contest to select the best image to use as its puzzle picture in its new fundraiser.

• Images (photographs, collages, paintings, drawings, etc.) must be submitted to the contest via this website before the deadline of July 15.

• The person submitting an image must be the creator of the image and own all rights to the image at the time that it is submitted. One person can submit no more than three images.

• The subject of the picture must be positioned in a horizontal format (sometimes referred to as “landscape”). The image must be in 300 dpi and a large file of at least 5MB.

• The winner will be required to assign to the BBRC all rights, title and interest to the image including, but not limited to, all publishing rights.

• Any image that includes the name, image, likeness or trademark of any person or business must be submitted with releases from those persons or businesses.

• Cash prizes will be given to the winner as well as second and third places. The prizes will be: First place — $100; second place — $75; third place — $50.

• The winner also will be given a photo credit on the puzzle box.

• The judges of the contest will be the members of the BBRC and their decision will be final.

Ron Gerts, club member, shared the puzzle likely will be 16 inches by 20 inches in size and will be about 350 pieces. The club plans to sell puzzles in the fall as an option for holiday gifts.