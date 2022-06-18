Annual car show raises $14K

Caleb’s Prayer Foundation hosted its 12th Annual Benefit Car Show on May 22. The event, held at Phillips Auto Group of Bradley, had 151 cars on a chilly and blustery day.

“Thanks to our 37 sponsors, car owners and spectators, we raised a total of $14,356.68,” said organizer Carol Baron. “This will go far in helping local families who are going through hard times while being treated for cancer.”

As of June 17, the donation total climbed to $14,840.68.

Caleb’s Prayer Foundation was formed in memory of 15-year-old Caleb Hoggins, of Chebanse. He survived a very rare form of leukemia in 2001 but was diagnosed again with cancer 11 years later. He passed away on May 12, 2014.

Bob Barton, of New Lenox, won Best Paint with his 1967 Mercury Cougar XR7GT. Scott Duby, of Bourbonnais, won Best Engine with his 1931 Ford Model A.

Dennis McFarlane, of Olympia Fields, won Best Interior with his 1952 International truck.

Larry Donnell, of Oswego, won the Caleb’s Choice Award with his 1923 Ford T-Bucket. This was chosen by Caleb’s siblings, Cassandra, Christian and Cory, based on the type of car they thought he would have chosen.

Best of Show was chosen by representatives of Phillips Chevrolet in Bradley. They chose the 1940 Ford pick-up owned by Rodney and Donna Pangle, of Bourbonnais.