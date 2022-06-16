Live music this weekend: June 16, 2022

<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>

Tinley Park American Legion — 17423 67th Court, Tinley Park

<em>6:30 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>

Theme: Weather

Don Palzer Band Shell — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>How Rude</strong>

Rockin’ on the Square — Square on Second, Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Peotone Block Party — Peotone

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Little Daddy</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Shock the System</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Silhouettes</strong>

Heritage Day Dance — E. Washington St., Momence

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Way Down Wanderers</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

