Live music this weekend: June 16, 2022

<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>
Tinley Park American Legion — 17423 67th Court, Tinley Park
<em>6:30 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>
Theme: Weather
Don Palzer Band Shell — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>How Rude</strong>
Rockin’ on the Square — Square on Second, Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Peotone Block Party — Peotone
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Little Daddy</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Shock the System</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Silhouettes</strong>
Heritage Day Dance — E. Washington St., Momence
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The Way Down Wanderers</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
