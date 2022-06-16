Kankakee Public Library offering Adult Summer Reading program

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Public Library is hosting its Adult Summer Reading program now through July 8.

For every three items checked out, patrons will be entered for a chance to win a bundle including a local gift certificate, a book, plus extras. Winners will be chosen each Friday during the course of the Adult Summer Reading Program.

Come check out a beach read, books for the kids, a DVD for a night in, or even an audio book for a trip for chances to win great gifts. Stop by to see the prizes or look for more information on The Kankakee Public Library Facebook page. For questions, call 815-939-4564.