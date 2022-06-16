Jeff Bridges is 'The Old Man'

Jeff Bridges stars in the thriller series “The Old Man” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA). But for a few appearances on his father Lloyd’s 1950s series “Sea Hunt,” Bridges largely has avoided the small screen.

“Old Man” begins with an old man joke, one that might be inspired by a recurring urination gag from “The Big Lebowski.” After a few too many nocturnal trips to the bathroom, Dan Chase (Bridges) is startled to see a frightened woman on the bathroom floor, where the faucets overflow. We soon discover it’s merely a dream about a wife long dead after suffering dementia and lingering illness. Passing years cannot shield Chase from his past, or his pain.

Not to give too much away, but he’s really not Dan Chase — he’s a former CIA operative whose daring operations in Afghanistan colored outside the lines of agency protocol. Rather than live on the run, he reinvented himself as a real estate agent and lived as a family man for 30 years.

A nighttime intruder reawakens Chase’s fears as well as his long dormant skills as a commando. Mercifully, scenes of violence in “The Old Man” are rare. But they are intense, particularly for someone of Bridges’ vintage.

Look for John Lithgow as Harold Harper, Chase’s former CIA handler. He since has decamped for the FBI and been put in charge of Chase’s capture, something he approaches with mixed motives because he knows Chase holds secrets that will reflect badly on everyone. Amy Brenneman stars as Zoe, a troubled woman who becomes Chase’s landlord when he goes back into hiding. Alia Shawkat portrays Harper’s loyal assistant.

A strong cast and a compelling story are enhanced by cameos. Jessica Harper (the original “Suspiria”) has a brief appearance as Harper’s wife in the first episode. In the second, Harper goes to consult an enigmatic old CIA mentor, played by Joel Grey (“Cabaret”).

Any quibbles I have about this strong production are strictly thematic. In many ways, Bridges owes his long career to his appeal as a slightly goofy everyman, often portraying a normal guy beset with peculiar conspiratorial circumstances. He’s a bit of a throwback to mid-20th century films that championed the heroism and capability of the unexceptional man to rise to extreme occasions, as millions had done in uniform during World War II. Cary Grant’s Roger O. Thornhill personified this concept in “North by Northwest,” battling the KGB before returning to the advertising game.

By the 1980s, the “average” guy was exiled in favor of technology-enhanced superheroes such as Tom Cruise in “Top Gun” or musclebound specimens in franchised roles. In “The Old Man,” Bridges’ everyman charms come to the surface. But they are really there to disguise the fact that in another life, he was Rambo.

FX will broadcast two episodes tonight. They can be streamed on Hulu starting Friday.

• Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan star in the newest “Father of the Bride” (HBO Max).

• Peacock streams season two of “Rutherford Falls.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14) anticipates the big game.

• The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics meet in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals (8 p.m., ABC).

• A look ahead on the series finale of “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

TCM unspools three Westerns by director Monte Hellman: “Ride in the Whirlwind” (7 p.m., TV-G) and “The Shooting” (8:30 p.m., TV-PG), both from 1966, and “China 9, Liberty 37” (10 p.m., TV-MA), a 1978 Italian production.

SERIES NOTES

A room of one’s own on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... The real McCoy on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “MasterChef: Junior Edition” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Family dinner on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... An awkward invitation on “United States of Al” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Lost trousers on “Ghosts” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Benson intervenes on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Friendly persuasion on “B-Positive” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A grieving mother on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Stabler returns on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Tom Hanks is booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes John Lithgow, Noah Schnapp and 070 Shake on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Bartees Strange appears on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Emma Thompson, Jack Quaid, Sandy Honig, Alyssa Stonoha, Mitra Jouhari and Jordyn Blakely visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).