'Dream On' celebrates women's basketball and Title IX

It’s hardest to see “history” being made when it’s happening before your eyes or in the recent past. Sports commentary is laced with hyperbolic descriptions from “legendary” to “classic” and “historic,” but the three-part “30 for 30” (7 p.m., ESPN) documentary “Dream On” makes the strong case that the 1996 women’s Olympic basketball team changed women’s basketball and women’s sport forever, and with them, societal attitudes.

Set just 25 to 30 years in the past, “Dream” can seem like ancient history. More than the hairstyles and makeup, the film recalls the not-so-distant contempt and indifference to women in sports.

“Dream” doesn’t only commemorate the ‘96 team, but celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a federal law that forever changed the funding and emphasis on girls’ sports in public schools. Older baby boomers can recall school days when the closest female students could get to the big game was to act as a mascot, cheerleader or baton twirler. Title IX changed that overnight.

By the mid-1990s, some 20 years into the Title IX era, the level of women’s play had improved significantly. After a disappointing bronze at the 1992 Barcelona Games that had been dominated by the male “Dream Team” of NBA superstars, the United States decided to create a team that trained together for months followed by a publicity-generating series of games leading up to Atlanta.

And corporate entities began to take note. Nike decided money could be made selling women’s basketball shoes like the Air Swoopes, named after female basketball sensation Sheryl Swoopes.

After the sensation of the men’s “Dream Team” in 1992, the NBA saw the possibility that a women’s league could capitalize on shifting attitudes. But only if the team emerged from Atlanta with gold medals.

Part one (7 p.m.) of “Dream On” explores the changing attitude of both athletes and male fans, among them Michael Jordan. The second (8 p.m.) hour follows the team on its barnstorming tour, and the conclusion (9 p.m.) recalls Olympics glory and the birth of the WNBA.

Along with the American win in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Soccer championship of 1999, the 1996 Games marked a turning point and an announcement that American female athletes (and their fans) were no longer relegated to the sidelines.

• Melissa McCarthy stars in the Netflix comedy “God’s Favorite Idiot,” about a woman who discovers her new beau has been tapped by God himself to be his messenger as the final days approach.

• The comedy “Love, Victor” streams its third and final season on Hulu.

TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTS

• Marital woes on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Old sparky on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A dangerous mission on the season finale of “Kung Fu” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

• Drug trafficking on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton perform on “CMT Crossroads” (9 p.m., CMT, TV-PG).

• A comic displays his personal art collection and serious devotion to culture as he endows a museum center in Riverside, Calif., on “Cheech Marin’s Chicano Art Tour” (10 p.m., Ovation).

CULT CHOICE

After slumming as an oil patch worker, a troubled concert pianist (Jack Nicholson) reluctantly brings his sweet but needy waitress girlfriend (Karen Black) to meet his refined but dysfunctional family in the 1970 drama “Five Easy Pieces” (9:15 p.m., TCM, TV-MA). The cast includes Lois Smith, longtime stage and screen actor whose career has ranged from “East of Eden” (1955) to the recent Wes Anderson bauble “The French Dispatch” (2021), with TV roles including HBO’s “True Blood” and FX’s “The Americans.”

SERIES NOTES

“The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Bonding over the game on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... The new kid in town on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Early admission woes on “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “So You Think You Can Dance” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Gifted and talented on “Abbott Elementary” on (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Lost roots on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A shootout at an auction house on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (9 p.m., ABC, r).

LATE NIGHT

Emma Thompson and Tom Segura are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Hailey Bieber, Austin Butler, Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Phoebe Bridgers on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Jabari Banks and Jordyn Blakely visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).