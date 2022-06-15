Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 15-21

<strong>7th Annual Golf Cart Parade</strong>

Starting with a 5:45 p.m. lineup on South Marquette Place, the Village of Manteno's 7th Annual Golf Cart Parade will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will conclude at the Square on Second.

No need to register ahead; to be entered into the best-dressed cart contest, arrive at the parade line up no later than 6:20 p.m.

Carts must be registered and street legal; Manteno Police Department will be available at the parade line up to get carts registered starting at 5:30 p.m.

No throwing candy or objects off carts. Individuals are allowed to walk alongside the golf cart to pass out candy.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.Villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">Villageofmanteno.com</a></strong>

<strong>Momence Heritage Day</strong>

Happening from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in and around downtown Momence, there will be music by the Kings of Dixieland, food from Big Boom BBQ, Bennett-Curtis House and Nothing Bundt Cakes and more than 20 market vendors.

Meet President & Mrs. Lincoln and Benjamin Franklin, ride in a horse-drawn wagon, dress up in your favorite historical garb and enter the costume contest. Admission and activities are free to all. Food and beverage are available to purchase.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:visitmomence@gmail.com" target="_blank">visitmomence@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Wizard Festival</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Northfield Square Mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, Wizarding Events (by The Bennett-Curtis House) will be hosting a Harry Potter-themed festival with programs, vendors, food, photo ops and more.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://bit.ly/3wE9d6w" target="_blank">bit.ly/3wE9d6w</a></strong>

<strong>27th Annual Run For Autism</strong>

The 27th Annual Run for Autism, formerly known as the Kilbride Family Classic, will return to Cobb Park at 8 a.m. Sunday. The 5K run and 2-mile walk is hosted by Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism.

The event exists as a fundraiser to assist the gallery in continuing to help people with autism develop skills to help them grow. Some of the gallery’s activities include:

• Sensory art projects that help build the tolerance for things that feel different

• Art shows at least every three months that encourage the artists to stand in front of the audience and talk about their artwork

• Group projects that require the artists to work together

• Art activities that develop the skills needed to work in a job using art

• An annual puppet workshop where the young people with autism write the play, create the puppets and work together to produce a play where they can talk without being seen

• Artists paint benches to be sold to the community to support the gallery

• A Lego project that requires teamwork, problem solving, and creativity. Several Lego donations have been made to the gallery to support this program

• 3D Design and Printing, where a designer of Disney floats has been instructing artists in the technique.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>, or call 815-685-9057.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.racerpal.com/register/runforautism" target="_blank">racerpal.com/register/runforautism</a></strong>

<strong>Summer Solstice Sip, Shop & Stroll</strong>

Wright In Kankakee is hosting Summer Solstice Sip, Shop and Stroll from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The event will take place on the beautiful grounds of the B. Harley Bradley House, located at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $5.

Guests will receive a beverage, be able to stroll the beautiful gardens, take photos and talk to the gardeners. Musical entertainment that day includes Acting Out Theatre Co., which will perform musical numbers from their upcoming show, “A Chorus Line” from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The Mi Casa food truck will be onsite, and the Carriage House Gift Shop will be open. Lawn chairs are welcome.

The rain date will be June 28.

Tickets can be purchased online and also are available at Tholens' in Bourbonnais and the Kankakee County Historical Museum.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.wright1900.org" target="_blank">wright1900.org</a></strong>

<strong>June 15</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>June 16</strong>

<strong>Black on Track</strong>

As part of Juneteenth Celebration Community Council’s week of events honoring Juneteenth, a Black business conference will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library.

There will be networking, information and the opportunity to celebrate Black businesses. For more information on JCCC and upcoming events, go to <a href="http://1865jccc.com" target="_blank">1865jccc.com</a>.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:info@1865jccc.com" target="_blank">info@1865jccc.com</a></strong>

<strong>June 17</strong>

<strong>Youth Palooza</strong>

The Youth Empowerment Program will be hosting Youth Palooza from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kankakee High School. There will be a talent show, surprise speakers, games, laser tag, food and more. This event is in partnership with the Juneteenth Celebration Community Council.

<strong>» <a href="http://k3youthempowerment.org" target="_blank">k3youthempowerment.org</a></strong>

<strong>June 18</strong>

<strong>Juneteenth Parade & Freedom Festival</strong>

At 10 a.m. June 18, there will be a parade followed by a noon Freedom Festival at Pioneer Park. The parade route will line up in the parking lot on North Schuyler Avenue across from the Paramount Theatre, proceed right on Oak Street, right on Indiana Avenue, left on to East Court Street, and left to North Hobbie Avenue to Pioneer Park. The Kankakee County Health Department will offering vaccinations at Pioneer Park from noon to 2 p.m. Fireworks will be viewable from all the surrounding areas of Pioneer Park at dusk. The celebration is in need of donations of tablets, computers, electronic games, etc. for youth.

<strong>» 815-272-7741</strong>

<strong>2nd Annual Women’s Expo</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, the Manteno Women’s Auxiliary Club will host an expo featuring vendors, local businesses, crafts, raffles, food and drink and more.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:womensauxmanteno@yahoo.com" target="_blank">womensauxmanteno@yahoo.com</a></strong>

<strong>Krafty Kids With Camille</strong>

At 1 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, Camille will teach participants how to make a beautiful beaded butterfly close-pin magnet. The event is free.

<strong>» RSVP: <a href="https://bit.ly/3meSNN0" target="_blank">bit.ly/3meSNN0</a></strong>

<strong>June 19</strong>

<strong>Juneteenth/Father’s Day Award Banquet</strong>

At 5 p.m. at Quality Inn & Suites, this event will award individuals for their contributions to the community. Tickets cost $30 per person.

<strong>» 815-272-7741</strong>

<strong>June 20 — July 1</strong>

<strong>Run-A-Way Buckers</strong>

This two-week day camp from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 14317 E. 2000S Rd, Pembroke Township, is offered each summer to provide kids ages 4 to 12 with skills and knowledge about farming. Adolescent and adult counselors and staff offer guidance and life skills to enhance youth development. There is no cost; donations are welcome.

<strong>» Register: <a href="http://runawaybuckers.com" target="_blank">runawaybuckers.com/</a></strong>

<strong>June 21</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Day</strong>

June 21 is the date that Kankakee was selected as the official county seat. For the 169th anniversary, Happy Kankakee is encouraging all residents to celebrate the day with local heritage.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.kankakeeday.com" target="_blank">kankakeeday.com</a></strong>

<strong>Kankakee Day Lunchtime Presentation</strong>

At 12:30 p.m. at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee, research coordinator Jorie Walters and museum staff will talk about the 1953 Kankakee Centennial Celebration. Refreshments will be available, while supplies last.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:happykankakee@gmail.com" target="_blank">happykankakee@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>June 23</strong>

<strong>Annual Garden Tour & Faire</strong>

The Kankakee Kultivators will host the 28th Annual Garden Tour and Faire, happening 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in various gardens around Kankakee. The faire will be held on the grounds of the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are available at several locations around the area, or by calling 815-954-3914. Tickets are required for the garden tours, but not the vendor faire.

<strong>» 815-954-3914</strong>