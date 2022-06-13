'Digital Addiction' might hit home for many

Having explored (and some might say, exploited) “Hoarders” and their freakish accumulations, A&E turns to a new variation on dysfunction with “Digital Addiction” (9 p.m., TV-14).

COVID arrived in 2020, some dozen years into the smartphone era. People already were accustomed to using their phones for shopping, following the news, keeping up with friends on social media and finding companionship, sex and even spouses on dating apps.

Forced quarantine shut many people in their homes and apartments just when they already were primed to retreat from person-to-person interactions. For some, a daytime spent at the office was the only thing keeping them away from their devices. Suddenly, they were forced to stay home and “work” using those very phones and screens. It has created and expanded an epidemic of social isolation that deserves attention.

This being an A&E show, the focus here will be on extreme behavior. We meet a woman with an unusual number of devices. She’s not at the level of a hoarder, but each of these electronic crutches seems to mean more to her than her daughter or her friends. And those friends and family think it’s time for an intervention — the name of another A&E show, whose 24th season begins tonight at 8.

Another woman featured on “Digital Addiction” is not just enjoying social media; she sees it as her job and an achievement at the core of her identity. She has become obsessed with the analytics her apps provide, which spur her to pursue new engagement goals. Think of that the next time you check your exercise app or the number of “likes” received.

Pornography did not begin with smartphones, but online sites have made it exponentially easier to became hooked on smut. We meet twin brothers who have shut out the world at the expense of their addiction. Others have fallen prey to the aggressive marketing of sports betting, while one woman blames past abuse for the fact she only feels “safe” in the virtual world. And yet another type of addict finds their work (or their unemployment) boring and can find stimulation only by making increasingly strident social media posts, lashing out in ways that lose them “friends” both real and virtual.

Smartphones were supposed to make everything easier. And in ways, they have. But like some digital Trojan Horse, they were invited into our lives before we knew how they would transform our behavior.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

