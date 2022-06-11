REEL TALK: New 'Jurassic' installment a dull mess

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to their roles in the newest rendition of the Jurassic franchise “Jurassic World: Dominion.” While they have returned, that doesn’t mean you have to — you can stay home, which is what I recommend you do.

The story is sophomoric, the special effects second rate and the acting equally unimpressive. Should I continue? I must, as I have a 500-word minimum.

The story takes place four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar. Dinosaurs live among humans around the world, but when the greedy owner of Biosyn, Lewis Dodgson (Campbell Scott), develops crops resistant to his gigantic locus infestation, the world’s resources are bound to dwindle to nothing, wiping out humanity.

Meanwhile, Owen (Pratt) and Claire (Howard) are raising a young girl, Maisie (Isabella Sermon), off the grid, protecting her from potential kidnappers. The “why” of that plot line is revealed early in the film as the two storylines quickly meld together.

The premise of the story is interesting as ethical boundaries are pushed thanks to scientific developments and mankind’s need for power, control and money. These are tried and true stories that find their way into many successful films, but “Jurassic World: Dominion” isn’t one of them.

From the opening scene, the movie feels as if it’s over-directed. Pratt’s long facial reactions are forced and over-the-top while Howard matches this exaggerated performance step-for-step. Together, Howard and Pratt never develop that chemistry that is needed, making their scenes (the majority of the film) feel as if it’s the first time they’ve been in front of a camera together.

For fans of the franchise, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Omar Sy and Jeff Goldblum return and, while they add their old-school charm to the film, the script sabotages their every move.

The standout performance comes from DeWanda Wise as Kayla Watts, a pilot who saves the day multiple times. She is actually having fun and making the most of her role and it shows. Wise is stunning as she finds just the right tempo and reactions to make her character come to life.

While Goldblum’s facial expressions and occasional quips make us chuckle, neither he nor Wise are on screen enough to save this world from spinning out of control.

Special effects for a film like this are every bit as important as the script, but again, there’s nothing special in the effects this time. It truly reminded me of visiting Universal Studios years ago when they had “Jaws” on display. ... It was plastic. And spoiler alert: as Claire and Watts are fighting off giant locusts, neither react to what was placed on their arms or bodies, obviously done in post production.

As I near my 500-word minimum, I will end by saying the script was disjointed and ridiculous. There is no originality nor are there any surprises to any aspect of this film. The majority of the film is one big chase scene that becomes dull and repetitive, as well as making you come up with questions like, “How can Claire outrun a dinosaur, but Owen can barely outrun one on a motorcycle?”

When you put together a juvenile script with nonsensical dialogue and over-direct it, you end up with a dull mess. And that’s what “Jurassic World: Dominion” is … a dull mess.

Skip it. Stay home and watch “Hustle” starring Adam Sandler in a role like you’ve never seen him, now streaming on Netflix.

Reel Talk: 1 Star (for DeWanda Wise’s performance)

"Jurassic World: Dominion" is now playing in theaters.