Library Life: Week of June 12

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Bookworms: At 3 p.m. Monday, a book club will be held for grades fourth through sixth.

• Novels @ Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday at Barnes and Noble, join a discussion of “Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Author Talk: At 2 p.m. Monday, join author and illustrator Kayla Miller on Zoom as she discusses graphic novels.

• Diverse Authors Book Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, join Miss Dorothy to discuss “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Summer Reading: Now through July 16, kids can take part in “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” summer reading program.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.

• Heritage Day: From noon to 4 p.m. June 18, Momence will be celebrating Heritage Day. The library will offer a costume contest, silhouette portraits and a photo spot.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Virtual Event: At 7 p.m. Monday, the library will host a Zoom event with Andrea Elliott, the first woman to win an individual Pulitzer in both Arts & Letters and Journalism. Contact the library for the link.

• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join for a discussion on “Here Lies Daniel Tate” by Cristin Terrill.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Chalk Painting: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, families are invited for a Chalk Painting program to create Message Rocks.

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “The Shadow” by James Patterson and Brian Sitts.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Fireside Storytime: At 6 p.m. on the Square on Second Street, join Ms. Jen for a special nighttime storytime.

• Find the Bears: During library hours Thursday, find bears throughout the library and win a prize.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Meant To Be” by Emily Giffin; “The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallary; “Moonshot” by Dr. Albert Bourla.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschool storytime has the theme of “Going ‘Buggy.’”

• Survivor: From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, teens are invited to compete against other contestants to become the lone survivor. Contact the library to register.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544