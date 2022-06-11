Kultivators' 28th Annual Garden Tour and Faire returning June 23

The Kankakee Kultivators are busy preparing for the 28th Annual Garden Tour and Faire, happening 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 23.

“GARDENS! All Shapes, All Sizes, All Colors” will entertain, educate and inspire “garden walkers” this year when the Kultivators present the event. From a hidden haven in the woods, to a garden filled with memories of beloved Italian ancestors, to a community garden designed especially for seniors — this year’s garden walk will affirm gardening can be for everyone.

Creators of the eight unique gardens being shared this year include: Steve and Lois Call; Michaela Celot; Alan and Wendy Clodi; David and Gayle Fischer; Father Dan and his parish garden club at St. George Catholic Church; Rick and Patti Manuel; members of the Westwood Oaks senior community; and the Column Garden’s three-member team, consisting of the Kankakee County Museum, Kankakee Valley Park District and Kankakee Kultivators.

Near the Vendors’ Faire on the grounds of the museum this year, the Column Garden will spotlight Kultivator docents who will be on duty to teach visitors about all the shade-loving plants which make the garden so lovely — a special offering for all who are interested in learning about gardening.

The museum has recruited Kankakee Valley Theatre Association actors who will appear in costume to chat with visitors and help immerse them in Kankakee’s history. There will be multiple food trucks and booths for a variety of treats. All members of the public, with or without tickets, are welcome to enjoy the indoor and outdoor presentations plus shopping at vendors’ booths on the grounds, happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. around the museum and the Civic Center.

For more information, call 815-954-3914.

Tickets for visiting the eight gardens featured on this Garden Tour are for sale in six nearby areas:

• <strong>Aroma Park</strong> — Ryan’s Pier.

• <strong>Bourbonnais</strong> — Tholens’ Garden Center.

• <strong>Grant Park</strong> — Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse.

•<strong> Kankakee</strong> — Benoit’s Greenhouses; Busse & Rieck; Joy’s Hallmark; Love Christian Center.

• <strong>Manteno</strong> — Made for Me Boutique.

• <strong>Momence</strong> — Off the Vine.