Iroquois County Historical Society to host pet show

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Historical Society is planning to host a Pet Show during Watseka’s Fourth of July celebration. Those who want to enter their pet (cats and dogs only) must submit their registrations in by June 30. This event is being sponsored by the Iroquois County Historical Society and will take place on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

Registration forms are available at the group’s website at <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyhistoricalsociety.com</a>, by visiting the group’s Facebook page (Old Courthouse Museum) or dropping by the museum during regular business hours, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The pet show will begin at 1 p.m. and all pets will be required to be on a leash. The ICHS will be offering hot dogs, chips and drinks in the Red Barn from noon to 3 p.m. on the day of the event.