Dates set for Glad Fest, tee shirt dyeing contest to return

MOMENCE — The Momence Gladiolus Festival Association is preparing for the 84th year of the Gladiolus Festival. This year’s theme is “Glads Under the Big Top,” and will run Aug. 10-14.

“Many festivals and gatherings have been themed after the beauty of flowers, but few festivals are as long-lived as Momence’s Gladiolus Festival,” wrote co-presidents Lorri Simpson and Nanette Thyfault.

“This festival is about community. Many returning to the community to share time with family and friends or coming to the community for the first time enjoy the festival.

“As we know, Momence has strong community pride. Our goal is to make the next festival more entertaining than the previous one, to add surprises to our events and to bring beauty to our town.”

The organization is seeking sponsors for the festival. The Glad Fest logo T-shirt tie-dyeing event will return this year. Business and sponsors who register by July 14 will have their names included on the shirts.

For more information and a timeline of events, go to <a href="https://www.gladfest.com" target="_blank">gladfest.com</a>.