A Natural High celebrates 40 years as musical group

Forty years ago, a group of talented people from throughout Iroquois County got together and formed “A Natural High.” This group has been performing across the Midwest ever since and has never looked back except to share memories.

The group, whose music is referred to as southern gospel, is non-denominational and has members from nine towns (Ashkum, Woodworth, Cissna Park, Gilman, Sheldon, Milford, Crescent City, Watseka and Bloomington) with 11 churches represented.

Throughout 40 years, the group has seen many singers come and go, had tons of laughs and shared a million tears, shared the good times, endured the bad, and still celebrate the friendships they have formed and their faith in God. Current members of the group, in celebration of 40 years, have chosen to share their memories with us.

Originally, Karen Wasmer's mom, Bernita, asked Karen's piano teacher, Pat, if she'd consider forming a group out of the Iroquois County Cantata who would sing at her daughter Kelly's wedding. It was to take place at the Lutheran church in Danforth in 1982. From that point on, the group of eight who sang at Phil and Kelly Markwalder's wedding, built steam, added more singers, and before they knew it, they were gaining popularity and being asked to perform just about everywhere.

To get an idea of their growing popularity, here's a small list of where “A Natural High” has performed: Relay for Life events, Herscher Centennial in 2021 (originally slated for 2020 but delayed due to the pandemic), Iroquois County Agricultural and 4H Club Fair, Punkin Fine Fair in Indiana, Rantoul (the Half-Century of Progress farm show sponsored by IL/IN Antique Tractors), Harvest Daze, Schwer, Gilman's Super Saturday and Cissna Park's Old Settlers, the hot air balloon fest in Danville, various churches in Illinois and Missouri, many years at “Country Gospel Sings” in Piper City, Asbury Methodist Church in Kankakee, and Herscher Labor Day festivals.

Additionally, there were “Twice As Nice” concerts at the Old Courthouse Museum. Schmohe sisters Cyndy and Pat (Neal) presented two-piano duet concerts enhanced with southern gospel numbers sung by “A Natural High.” A third sister, Mendi Wolfe, is a founding member of the group and sings tenor with the group.

If you have (or even if you haven't) heard A Natural High sing, their summer schedule is quickly building. The group will perform at the Woodworth picnic on Sunday, June 12, and at the Asbury Methodist Church in Kankakee on Sunday, June 26. Right now the group is working to get their performance set for St. Paul's church in Gilman, which will be sometime in July; they'll perform Monday, July 11, at the Pun'kin Vine Fair, and then they'll sing at the Iroquois County Fair church.

<strong>A walk down memory lane</strong>

Two members of the group – Mendi Wolfe and Pat Neal – have been with the group since its inception. One member who stands out most in the group's memory is Sue Latimer of Sheldon. Sue, who was the group's main narrator and speaker, belonged to the group 39 years - up until her passing in 2021. Smiles arose as she was remembered for getting “a bit riled” when changes were made to the song routine after she had written her narrative.

Current members of the group are Pat Neal of Watseka, Suzanne Light of Sheldon, Greg and Linda Muehling of Cissna Park, Deb Monk of of rural Gilman, Jayne Henrichs of Cissna Park, Randy Kollmann of Crescent City, Dale Weaver of Ashkum, Shellan Kollmann of Bloomington, Brian Zecher of Woodworth, Pat Ward of Ashkum, David “Doc” Nagele of Sheldon, Earl Kroll of Watseka, Jim Shrove of Gilman, Mendi Wolfe of Watseka, and Kena Clark of Milford.

Collecting memories for this article was the primary request. Pat Neal said, “I have way too many fond memories of our past 40 years to be listed here. I just know that from the beginning, all our singers generously donated their time and talent because of their love of music and their profound love and deep faith in God! There were always plenty out-of-pocket expenses for each of us. But that was okay because their passion and Christian faith far outweighed anything they'd spent along the way.

She continued, “It's been an honor and a privilege to present gospel music to all those towns and states in the last 40 years! Like Sue (Latimer) always said, 'if we were able to touch just one person with our music and God's truths in all those places, it was well worth it!'”

Deb Monk conceded Neal's thoughts, adding, “They're like my second family.”

Not all performances have been serious but there was one which turned scary: While performing on an outdoor stage in Gardner during a summer festival, a terrible storm brewed and was described as “electrifying!” with thunder, lightning and wind. The group was singing “He'd Still Been God,” with highly appropriate lyrics to describe the storm, and they had about 15 minutes to get off the stage. And once, while performing in Plainfield in August 1990, a tornado hit.

Sue Latimer kept a list of members of “A Natural High” from 1982 through 2007. Here's a bit of that history from Latimer's notes: The group formed in 1982 with eight members: Pat Neal, Latimer, Mendi Wolfe, Kelly Berry, Melissa Cahoe, Lynda Meyer Dean, Gary Cahoe and Jim Light. Originally, the group was named “Rainbow” but that was for a short time. Latimer once commented, “We act so goofy and funny all the time people will think we're high,” to which Mendi Wolfe said, “We're on A Natural High!”

And thus the new name of the group came to be.

Joining the group in 1983 were Larry Simons, Darwin Akin, Larry Buess, Tim Waters, Bill Lehmann, Doug VanHoveln, Julie Latimer, Dan Blunk and Karla Harry. Several more joined in 1987: Kim Hubert, John Knope, Jan Young, Jayne Henrichs, Jeff Baude, Brian Zecher, Sharon Hoy, Sheila Lareau Lesage, Kena Clark, Roger Seggebruch, Jana Young, Art Brown, Lynelle Looker, David “Doc” Nagele and Dr. Jon Link.

Members who joined the group later were Bill Cummings, Mark Bramstedt, Terri Longest, Bert McVicker, Suzanne Light, Carrie Muehling, Greg Muehling, Vernon Clauss, Michelle Kelnhofer, Fran Lockhart, Duane Wolfe, Marissa Gray, Mark Trukinbrod and John Lawrence. Even more members joined and they were Scott Eisenhauer, Sandy Frerichs, Brian Larsen, John Lenwell, Virginia Gullquist, Linda Muehling, Jim Shrove, Deb Monk, Earl Kroll, Shellan Kollmann, Randy Kollmann, Bob Wilson, Besey Hashman, David Newton, Kirk Ward and Phil Duling.

The newest “baby” member of the group is Dale Weaver of Ashkum, who joined the group in 2008. Dale shared how he became a member: He attended the 2008 Relay for Life event and wasn't aware the group existed. After performing, he approached Randy Kollmann and asked how he could get into the group. Kollmann told him, “You do an audition.” Pat Neal asked, “Do you sing” and Dale replied, “Yes.” Pat then asked, “Can you sing 'Victory in Jesus'?” and Dale responded, “Yes.” Pat then asked him, “Where have you been?” … The audition was complete.

Back in the "old days," Randy Kollmann and Roger Seggebruch, both of Crescent City, would dress in drag and tell jokes. Jan Young played the part of Miss Bessie and Kollmann performed as Maudy Frickert, the old Red Skelton routine. Dale Weaver has been known to present a perfect Foster Brooks impression, too. Duane Wolfe of Ashkum sang with the group for a while and Miss Bessie's (Jan Young) first song to him was “If Your Hair's Too Long There's Sin in Your Heart.”

Every now and then, a new song will be added to the routine, added by Pat Neal. Once she chooses the song an accompaniment track is purchased. And though the group harmonizes perfectly, it was noted by one member, “if there is a mess up, it resonates with the crowd.”

Jayne Henrichs of Cissna Park said, “There are so many things I can tell you that stand out in my mind as to why A Natural High is so important to me. As Deb (Monk) said, we really are a family. When my husband and I adopted our infant daughter 31 years ago, not many in the group knew of our struggle and desire for a child. But, boy, did the group let me know how excited they were for us when a few of them arrived at our door the evening of the day we brought our daughter home! Later, they threw us a surprise baby shower."

Henrichs continued, “I am so thankful for an outlet for our voices. God has blessed all of us with the desire and gift to praise Him through song and I praise Him so much for that.”

Greg and Linda Muehling of Cissna Park, members of the First Christian Church of Watseka, shared: “While singing in our church choir in 1993, Greg was asked if he would join A Natural High. After that our entire family was involved as our three daughters and I became 'groupies' and tagged along with Greg to various concerts and performances. When our oldest daughter [Carrie] joined the group while a sophomore in high school in 1995, by that time she already knew some of the music. In 1977 Carrie was heading for college and another alto was needed. That was when Linda joined the group. That was 25 years ago! As a couple, A Natural High has been our 'musical family.' We have enjoyed the time spent together as a couple over these many years sharing with this special family!”

Suzanne Light, Sheldon, shared a memory: “My memory is from singing at Prairieview for their annual homecoming. It was very stormy and the wind and rain started pelting the tent. Lightbulbs were swinging from the wires and bursting in front of us. The tent sides were billowing in and out but we kept singing and praising. Later, as we stood in line to eat (our best trait!) we noticed the water pouring down the side of the tent right over the electrical box and we were all standing in a puddle of water.”

Light continued, “Another memory I have is the time we were singing in Ohio and I saw this woman just dancing and lifting her arms while we sang. I wondered what kind of nut she was and later discovered it was the associate pastor! I guess she was really into praising!”

Kena Clark of Milford recalled her story from a different angle: “I'm coming at this looking at how God put us all together and at just the time times that we needed each other in our lives. People have come and gone throughout the years. Each time someone new comes in I feel that God has a particular reason for them being in the group. It may not be for the group at all but for their life. We have said that we are like an extended family and that is so true. We celebrate with each other our milestones, joys, concerns and, yes, even family deaths all the while we are blessed to be able to share the gifts that God has given us.

Clark continued, “I was in my early 20's when I started [A] Natural High and now I'm 56. I've grown up with this group. Outside of Monday night [when practices take place] there are some that do converse with each other. It's nothing to get a text of a picture of the newest grandchild or an email from someone that says, 'Hey, last night you just weren't yourself. Is there anything I can do or pray for you?' I can't tell you how many messages I received from Sue Latimer [during] COVID. She would just text to see how I was doing. There are some in this group that have seen the worst version of myself, yet they loved me anyway.

“Of course, Jayne and I were friends before each of us got into [A] Natural High. When Jayne decided that she was going to help me with my adoption she was the first one to announce [to the group] that I was going to adopt from Russia. They told me it takes a village to raise a child and my child has had the best God-given village ever. She calls Pat “Nana Pat” and even though she is now a freshman in high school, calling Pat “Nana Pat” has not changed,” Clark said. “So, yes, there are memories in here but more than that I can truly say that I have been so blessed by God that He chose this group to walk alongside of me in my joys and my darkest days.”

Earl Kroll of Milford shared his story: “I was approached by Pat in the fall of 2004. I don't remember how she heard of me…it must have been cantata, maybe? She invited me to come and hear Natural High. I had heard them many times before and had always thought that I would like to sing with them one day. I was always intrigued by the white bearded 'Santa Claus' looking guy in the group. I finally got my wish and went to hear them in Crescent City to see if I might like to sing with them. I think that might have been their last sing for the season. I got a call after Christmas that year and Pat said they had voted and wanted me to join Natural High."

He continued, “I was thrilled. They welcomed me with open arms and from the start I could tell that this was going to be fun and it was and still is. There have been so many fun times and wonderful memories over the years. … We aren't just casual friends … these people are family. We have our good times and bad times like any family would, but we always work out our problems and I think that is what has made us so successful over the years and still going strong at 40 years. Some of the fun memories have been celebrating milestone birthdays. Those parties can be fun and wild.

“Another fun memory has always been Randy Kollmann dressing up as Maudie Frickert and sometimes having the guys dress in drag to help him sing a number. There have been so many that I can't remember them all,” Kroll said. “I was happy to finally get to sing with 'that Santa Claus looking guy' [Roger Seggebruch] who was just a joy to be around. Roger retired about three years after I joined but it was great to finally get to sing with him. I could go on and on but wanted to say that is has truly been an honor to get to sing with the best bunch of people that I know, each very unique in their own way. They love God and it shows every time that I am around them.”

David “Doc” Nagele of Sheldon remembered the time the group sang at the NuJoy restaurant in Kentland with the group singing “Santa Baby” to his dad.

Kena Clark noted “our kids have grown up here [with this group].” Jayne Henrichs' daughter is now a mother herself.

A group of this size cannot sound professional so that chore falls to the sound person. Originally Paul Nimz took care of the sound. Currently, the two Pats — Neal and Ward — take care of the sound board and balance voices. Brian Zecher is the techy sound guy who puts all their music on his laptop, sets up the sound equipment (as only he can), and makes sure everything works.

And, if some of these names or faces seem familiar, several members have performed and shared their talents elsewhere. Brian Zecher, Pat Ward, Jayne Henrichs, Earl Kroll and Kena Clark have spent time performing at the Country Theater Workshop in Cissna Park and at the Beef House in Covington, Ind.

The group has applied for non-profit status with the state. At one time, a van the group used for transportation was christened by the Catholic Church in Mokena. No one in the group is paid for performing so all monies received go toward traveling expenses, lodging, gas, equipment and such. Currently the group is in the process of purchasing a van for traveling to performances.