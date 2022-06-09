Live music this weekend: June 9, 2022

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>
Theme: Around the World
Don Palzer Band Shell — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>John David Daily</strong>
Buckwild — 151 W. Station St., St. Anne
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>One Lung Louie</strong>
Splitting Targets — 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Brandon Reyes</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The Simsons</strong>
Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. 1st St., Aroma Park
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>
Bob and Ringo’s Tavern — 221 W. Madison St., Pontiac
<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Improper Dose</strong>
Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Soul You Know/Carrying Torches/Full of Moxie</strong>
On the Rox K3 — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Daze of Grunge</strong>
Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Whiskey & Harmony</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Jam w/ Beeso & Friends</strong>
On the Rox K3 — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>3:30 p.m. Sunday</em>
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.