Live music this weekend: June 9, 2022

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>

Theme: Around the World

Don Palzer Band Shell — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>John David Daily</strong>

Buckwild — 151 W. Station St., St. Anne

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>One Lung Louie</strong>

Splitting Targets — 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Brandon Reyes</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Simsons</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. 1st St., Aroma Park

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>

Bob and Ringo’s Tavern — 221 W. Madison St., Pontiac

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Improper Dose</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Soul You Know/Carrying Torches/Full of Moxie</strong>

On the Rox K3 — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>9 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Daze of Grunge</strong>

Sollitt Tap — 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Whiskey & Harmony</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Jam w/ Beeso & Friends</strong>

On the Rox K3 — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>3:30 p.m. Sunday</em>

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.