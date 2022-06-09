City of Kankakee hosting first Neighborfest Saturday

KANKAKEE — The City of Kankakee’s Citizens Advisory Board invites their neighbors to the first of two community events called Neighborfest from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park, 698 N. Hobbie Ave.

“Neighborfest provides a chance for residents in the City of Kankakee an opportunity to get to know one another and City officials through fellowship and fun,” stated Economic and Community Development Agency (ECDA) Director Barbi Brewer-Watson in a news release.

“The residents who serve on the Citizens Advisory Board have been passionate about finding a fun way to connect their neighbors with each other in the hopes of building good will, friendship and pride for their community. Neighborfest is presented by them in this spirit.”

Citizens Advisory Board member Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson and Director of a local not-for-profit Still I Rise, who helped to organize Neighborfest, stated in a news release, “I think that Neighborfest is important so that citizens can come together and meet the elected officials that represent their community and also get to know and mingle with various people in their neighborhood.”

Her fellow CAB member and event organizer Steven Bukowski adds, “These summer events introduce great services offered by the City of Kankakee. You can join in with family, friends and neighbors to enjoy food, games and music, while learning how to make your life a little better. Even if you can only use one service, it can make a difference in the way you live.”

The next Neighborfest will be 1 to 4 p.m. June 25 at Jeffers Park, 221 W. Water St. For more information, contact ECDA Community Outreach Coordinator Samantha Rocknowski at 815-933-0513 or <a href="mailto:skrocknowski@citykankakee-il.gov" target="_blank">skrocknowski@citykankakee-il.gov</a>.

Attendees to Neighborfest this Saturday will enjoy the following activities:

• A bag tournament with the winning team receiving a one-hour Axe Throwing Experience for two people at Splitting Targets in Kankakee

• Brother George’s BBQ truck

• A bounce house provided by Bounce with Us

• Touch a Truck featuring the Kankakee Fire Department’s new Engine #5

• Face painting

• Music from DJ Hayli Martenez from Haylibug Lemonadez

• Giveaways/prizes including two bicycles from Project Re:Cycle

• An opportunity to register to vote or update your voter registration at the NAACP voter registration table