Bike Against Violence returns July 16

KANKAKEE — The annual event, Bike Against Violence, returns to Kankakee on July 16. Kankakee United, Illinois Coalition of Community Services, Kankakee City Life, Project SUN, Youth Empowerment Program and the Kankakee Police Department are collaborating on this year’s event.

Participants will meet on bicycles in the St. Rose parking lot in Kankakee at 6 p.m. for an hour-and-a-half bike ride throughout the community. Participants must be 12 years or older and are encouraged to wear white.

The event exists to raise awareness for anti-violence as involved community partners continuously seek ways of combating violence.

After the ride at 7:30 p.m., participants will be treated to one free meal from Brother George’s. Ice cold water also will be provided. Pre-registration is required to receive dinner.

Pre-register at <a href="https://bit.ly/390XUh2" target="_blank">bit.ly/390XUh2</a>. For questions and more information, questions, email Rhonda@iccscares.org, or call the City Life Center at 815-939-9229.