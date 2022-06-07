What is the price of distraction? TMZ rides Heard on Depp

Distractions come in many shapes and sizes, and it’s difficult to predict what people will find to divert their attention from school shootings, rising prices, the threat of nuclear war and the sense that a former president tried to stage a violent coup d’etat and was foiled only by his own delusions and the scatterbrained antics of his Keystone Kop confederates such as Rudy and that “My Pillow” guy. To escape, our nation turned its lonely eyes to the sight of two famous, attractive people hashing out their trashy private lives in a public legal spectacle.

We’re talking about the recently concluded defamation suit lodged by Johnny Depp (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) against his former wife, actress Amber Heard. A recap of the events, the charges, the controversy and the costume changes emerges on “TMZ Presents Johnny Vs. Amber: From Love to Hate” (8 p.m., Fox).

• Netflix launches “That’s My Time with David Letterman.” In this series, the former talk show host showcases new stand-up talent, inviting them to perform a set and then sit down for a conversation.

“Time” continues the tradition of talk show hosts acting as talent scouts and popularizers of emerging acts. For years, Johnny Carson’s couch was the most sought-after venue for comedians — the stand-up equivalent of a papal blessing.

The streaming element of “Talk” offers a kind of curated showcase, where, one presumes, every act will be good, or at least praised. Among the amusing aspects of a five-night-per-week showcase is the possibility some acts could bomb ... or some talent could irk Letterman to the point he unleashes his inner crankiness. It’s the possibility of failure or disaster that makes success that much sweeter.

— After an impressive career as a lawyer and champion of the underdog, a woman (Simone Missick) must adopt an impartial stance as Judge Lola Carmichael in the legal series “All Rise” (7 p.m., OWN, TV-14). Canceled after two seasons on CBS, “Rise” was picked up by Oprah Winfrey’s network.

— At a family gathering observing the 10th anniversary of his father’s death, a young man learns more about his crime boss uncle than he probably should in the 2021 thriller “The Birthday Cake” (6:20 StarzEncore). First-time director Jimmy Giannopoulos assembled an impressive cast, including Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer and Lorraine Bracco, but the film received generally dismal reviews.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Boating parties can be murder on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Two murders and many suspects on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A mission to Croatia on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A man’s murder inspires very different stories from his widow and their son on “Who Do You Believe?” (9 p.m., ABC).

CULT CHOICE

Depression-era characters (Steve Martin, Bernadette Peters, Christopher Walken and Jessica Harper) lose themselves in lip-synched song and dance performances of popular 1930s tunes in the 1981 fantasy musical “Pennies From Heaven” (9 p.m., TCM), adapted from a BBC series written by Dennis Potter. At the time of its release, Steve Martin was associated with a manic stand-up act, his “wild and crazy” persona from “SNL” and the hit movie “The Jerk.” Audiences didn’t know what to make of him in “Pennies,” and it was considered a box-office flop.

SERIES NOTES

“Crime Scene Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Holey Moley” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Inside out on “Superman & Lois” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Trespassing on “Tom Swift” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Dancing With Myself” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Melissa McCarthy, Henry Winkler, Iman Vellani and Marcus King on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Adam Sandler, James Patterson and Joe Russo visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).