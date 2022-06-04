Women's Championship Bowling Tournament returns to Illinois

For the first time since 1935, the Women’s Championship Bowling Tournament will return to Illinois. The 102nd Edition of the Women’s Championships Bowling Tournament is running through July 1 at Stardust Bowl in Addison.

Al Messier, owner of Brookmont Bowling Center, sponsored five teams of lady bowlers. On one of the teams is Sharon Beegle, of Kankakee, who is a director on the Kankakee Bowling Association. She said her goal is “to share the fun of good sportsmanship and encourage more people to participate in the sport of bowling.”

Within the group of bowlers sponsored by Messier, Edith Winge bowled her 49th championship, Beegle (captain) bowled her 31st, and Jennie Donley her 20th.

First-time bowlers are Kim Jones, Dee Shafer, Diana Ali and Debra Brown. All of these teams began at Brookmont, but some players have moved around the country. All of the bowlers meet each year for the championship tournaments.