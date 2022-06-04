Local balloon professional heading to international balloon build

Daily Journal staff report

Connie Mason, owner of Mason’s Novelties and Giftworks in Kankakee, has been chosen to be part of a talented team of international balloon professionals tasked with creating a gigantic, immersive balloon creation with Qualatex balloons at the Balloon Wonderland event in Orlando, Fla., all in aid of the charity Give Kids the World.

About 400 balloon artists will join together at the Hyatt Cypress Regency Hotel in Orlando from July 11-15 for Balloon Wonderland. In being part of this event, one of the largest, most unique balloon projects, Mason will be using her skills she has developed during the past 20 years to create several fantastical themed areas such as Toyland, the Enchanted Forests, and Under the Sea in an area of about 30,000 square feet, with displays towering as high as 24 feet.

“What an amazing event Balloon Wonderland is. Connie Mason is going to be part of creating many iconic pieces at Give Kids the World Village in a gigantic balloon display, all in support of Give Kids the World, demonstrating how the joy of balloons can also make a difference in the lives of so many people,” said Stuart Davies, producer of Balloon Wonderland, in a news release.

Since 1986, Give Kids The World Village has welcomed more than 177,000 families from all 50 states and 76 countries. Providing week-long, cost-free wish vacations to critically ill children and their families from around the world at their 89-acre, not-for-profit resort.

During one transformative week at Give Kids the World, wish families laugh, play and can be together away from the reality of the life-threatening illness and the obstacle course littered with doctor appointments, painful treatments, overwhelming expenses and endless worry. It’s a chance for families to capture precious moments.

“For over 100 hundred years, Qualatex Balloons has introduced the most innovative products and education to the balloon industry,” said Susan Dhillon, marketing communications director for Qualatex Balloons, in a news release.

“From the education and experience for balloon artists to the financial impact on the local community, and ultimately the benefiting charity, a win, win, win.”

For more information about Mason’s Novelties, located at 127 S. Schuyler Ave., downtown Kankakee, contact Mason at 815-474-7981 or <a href="mailto:conniegiftworks1@aol.com" target="_blank">conniegiftworks1@aol.com</a>.