Library Life: Week of June 5

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Read to a Cat: Kids of all ages are invited to read to a cat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The program is designed to build a child’s literacy and confidence. Register at <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>.

• Mock Auditions: At 4 p.m. Wednesday, ages 12 to 14 interested in theater are invited to amp up audition confidence. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Grab & Go: Garden kits are available for pickup courtesy of U of I’s Extension Office.

• Summer Break: The library is offering various camps and volunteer opportunities for kids of varying ages to participate in during summer break.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• New Releases: For kids, “Arthur Goes to Camp,” by Marc Brown; “Detective Camp,” by Ron Roy. For adults, “Hope Creek,” by Janet Daley; “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Craft: At 1 p.m. Monday, adults and teens are invited to design their own coffee mug.

• Power of Budgeting: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, a presentation for adults and teens on setting up a budget will be held by Adam Elroy, financial advisor from Edward Jones.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Youth Activity: At 1 p.m. Wednesday on the 2nd Floor, there will be a Sea Stars activity.

• Bingo: At 10 a.m. Friday, join the library for Bingo with the Books.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Reading Party: At 11 a.m. Monday, the library will celebrate the kick off of the Summer Reading Program with a party.

• Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, storytime will be held at Heritage Park.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: The library features new titles released every week.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschool storytime will have the theme of camping outside.

• Puppet Show: At 1 p.m. Thursday, families are invited to participate in a puppet show.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544