Movie night hosted by KCHF happening June 3

ST. ANNE — The Kankakee County Humane Foundation will be presenting a screening of "Toy Story" tonight at Sunrise Farms, 4370 E 3500S Rd., St. Anne.

Gates open at 5:45 p.m. and showtime is at 7 p.m. Tickets for the screening are $5 per person (children under 3 are free).

There will be burgers, hotdogs and vegan grill options, as well as bonfires and s'mores. Sweet Corn Kings also will be on site with corn on the cob and corn in a cup.

Free popcorn will be available. Bring your own chair for seating.

The event is sponsored by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe and Sunrise Farms.