Merchant Street MusicFest presale tickets available at Kankakee library

Presale tickets are now available for purchase at the Kankakee Public Library for the Merchant Street MusicFest, held in downtown Kankakee on July 29 and 30.

Tickets cost $8 for one day and $15 for both festival days. Cash or credit card is accepted. Tickets will be available at the 3rd floor adult services desk at the Kankakee Public Library until 7 p.m. July 28. Tickets will cost $10 per day at the gate during the event, cash only.

Merchant Street MusicFest is a two-day music festival held in downtown Kankakee at the Harold + Jean Miner Square (199 South East Avenue, Kankakee). Questions can be directed to the Kankakee Public Library by calling 815-939-4564, option 4.