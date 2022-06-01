Restoring a motel to its pink grandeur

Review enough television and everything can begin to seem like a bad parody. And I’m not just talking about “The Real Housewives of Dubai” (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-14). Can you throw champagne flutes around in the United Arab Emirates?

Discovery+ debuts the streaming shelter show “Trixie Motel,” starring drag queen and singer/songwriter Trixie Mattel, who appears to base her clothes, physique and personality on the plastic dolls suggested by her stage name.

In “Motel,” Mattel has purchased a rundown roadside motor court in Palm Springs, Calif., a desert resort area once known for midcentury architecture and the celebrities who called it home. In its day, Palm Springs was associated with bold-faced names including Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Lucille Ball, Liberace, Zsa Zsa Gabor, George Hamilton, Bob Hope, Kirk Douglas, Cary Grant and Jack Benny.

Now, Trixie observes, Palm Springs is home to trend-seeking tourists and superannuated locals. Or, in her words, “grays and gays.”

The motel purchased by Mattel and her partner seems like a relic of days gone by, when such accommodations touted “color TV” as a luxury. There’s a “Brady Bunch” vibe to the carpeting and some serious work for a local exterminator. But she’s determined to spruce it up to its former fabulous glory and turn its half-dozen moldy rooms into thematic getaways for a like-minded clientele.

In other words, for all the pink walls, pink hair, pink poodles, pink flamingos and pink Cadillacs on display on “Trixie Motel,” this is your typical shelter makeover show, complete with a timeline, setbacks, a fixed budget and the “reveal.”

The budget might seem tight to Trixie, but she plunked down $2 million for her mildewy dump, leaving her only a half-million to play with. Apparently, there’s money to be made performing in high heels in low dives.

And about those “Real Housewives of Dubai” — snippets made available for promotion show a bevy of curvaceous shopaholics undulating through the desert, leaving angry sandstorms in their wake.

So, after a full month of May, or Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, raising awareness of the ways media images have demeaned and diminished Asian Americans, Bravo kicks off June with a series that depicts women from the Middle East as sexy, decadent and dangerous — “exotic” stereotypes that would not be out of place in some 19th-century Gothic novel.

It’s also curious for Bravo to open June, long associated with gay pride, with a show set in a country where nonheterosexual activity is considered a crime.

• First streamed on BET+, the melodrama “Kingdom Business,” (9 p.m., BET, TV-MA) set in the world of megachurches and gospel music, makes its basic cable debut.

• Paramount+ will stream “South Park: The Streaming Wars,” a new episode of the potty-mouthed series expanded to feature-film length. From the meager information made available for promotion, we can look forward to Cartman engaging in a war of wills with his mom.

The 1950 adventure “Destination Moon” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-G) was arguably the first film to contemplate manned space flight as a practical reality rather than a science-fiction fantasy. Robert Heinlein contributed to the screenplay.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

