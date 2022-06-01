Manteno Chamber honors students, businesses

MANTENO — On May 19, the Manteno Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Celebration of Membership dinner at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club.

Stacy Wilken, executive director of the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, presented the keynote address.

Jamie Lockwood, of Manteno Public Library, was honored as outgoing secretary, and Jacob Carlile, of Carlile Group, was honored as outgoing board member. Rob Smith, of CertaPro Painters, accepted the nomination of secretary. New board members — Francine Gilliam, of National Bank; and Eric Peterson, of Project Headspace & Timing; and Eric Urbanowski, of Main Street Pharmacy — were inducted as 2022 Board of Directors.

The Young Leaders Scholarship — in the amount of $1,000 each — was presented to Tess Bottoms, Caden VanSwol and Sidney Dorn. The KCC Foundation Scholarship went to Jacob Fitak.

Fortitude Community Outreach was presented a donation check in the amount of $1,050 from the funds raised from the Chamber’s Thrill of the Games event held on May 14.

The Manteno Chamber was pleased to honor the following:

• Business of the Year (15-plus employees): Milner Media

• Business of the Year (under 15 employees): Main Street Pharmacy

• Rising Star Award (less than five years in business): LaMore Realty

• Community Leader: Whitmore Ace Hardware

• Entrepreneur of the Year: Jami McElroy, of McElroy Communications.