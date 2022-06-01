Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 1-7

<strong>Manteno Cruise Night</strong>

From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at 211 N. Main St., Manteno, all-year cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. The night will feature Oldies music, raffle prizes and a 50/50 split the pot.

The family-friendly event allows chairs and coolers. Friendly, leashed pets welcome. Grab dinner or ice cream from local businesses. Visit "The Square" park, jump pillow and splash pad.

There is no entry fee. What is not permitted: burnouts, bikes, scooters, rollerblades or skateboards near show cars. Do not touch or lean on show cars.

For more information, search Manteno Cruise Night on Facebook.

<strong>Strawberry Jazz Festival</strong>

After being canceled for two years by the pandemic, the Strawberry Jazz Festival will return for the first time since 2019. Organized by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County, the event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Northfield Square mall.

“It’s exciting because we’ve missed all of these people, and it’ll be great to get reacquainted and get back to doing what we do,” said Bonnie Brewer, the council’s secretary.

“It’s kind of been empty not being able to fulfill our purpose the last two years.”

As the title indicates, the day will be filled with strawberries — in the form of pie, ice cream, shortcakes, chocolate-covered and more — and jazz.

There will be an outdoor stage for the larger and louder jazz bands. The Kings of Dixie, one of the first groups to ever perform at the Strawberry Jazz Festival, will return.

Jazz bands from several area schools have been invited to perform as well as a faculty trio from Olivet Nazarene University.

Inside, there will be smooth jazz performers on center stage, and local performers will be on the community stage.

“We have a wide variety of jazz that people will be able to sit and listen to,” Brewer said.

Additionally, the day will feature 100 vendors. There will be artists selling handcrafted pieces, as well as community organizations with informational booths.

There will be an outdoor food court area, filled with food trucks, outside of the former Carson’s women’s store in the west parking lot. That also will serve as the main entrance to the indoor portion of the event.

The festival began in 1981, 14 years after the CAC was first founded.

Initially, the event was just the Strawberry Festival and jazz did not become a component until the early 2000s. Before the 2019 event, the festival was held at Small Memorial Park.

With the way the event has continued to grow, the CAC plans to continue holding the festival at the mall.

<strong>Ride4Life 2022 Cancer Run</strong>

Registration for the 21st annual event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno. A shotgun start will kick things off at 11:30 a.m., and there will be four stops along a scenic route.

The cost is $20 per person and will include a post-ride event back at the Sportsmen's Club. There will be drawings, raffles, food and entertainment during the evening. For more information or to sign up, go to <a href="https://www.ride4life.net" target="_blank">ride4life.net</a>.

<strong>Movies in the Park</strong>

Beginning at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at Legacy Park in Manteno, the Movies in the Park summer series will return. The first flick to be screened in “Clifford the Big Red Dog.”

The movie will begin at dusk and the event is sponsored by Berkot’s Super Foods.

<strong>13th Annual Wilmington All-Town Garage Sale</strong>

A garage sale will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The sale is sponsored by First United Methodist Church, 401 E. Kahler, Wilmington.

Everyone is welcome to come out and explore all the great sales at the church and throughout the whole town. Stop by for lunch at the church from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 3, and check out our bake sale. Listing Maps will be available for pick up at the church beginning at 8 a.m. June 2 and during the sale dates. For more information, call 815-476-5474.

<strong>June 1</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>June 3</strong>

<strong>Sunset Stroll</strong>

From 6 to 10 p.m. on North Schuyler Avenue, Downtown Kankakee will be hosting a Sunset Stroll. A slow roll bike ride will begin and end at Rigo’s Place, there will be food available from Rigo’s, Martinez Tacos and Mac’s BBQ. Live entertainment from Final Say (music) and Intrinsic Artists (fire twirling). The event is free.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/downtownkankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/downtownkankakee</a></strong>

<strong>June 4</strong>

<strong>Football & Cheer Camp</strong>

From 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, youth between ages 6-18 are invited to participate in the 15th Annual Tyjuan Hagler Football & Cheer Camp.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org/football-camp" target="_blank">tyjuanhaglerfoundation.org/football-camp</a></strong>

<strong>Local Author</strong>

At 10 a.m. local author Micki Abels will be signing copies of “My Soul Contract.” The event will be held at the Bourbonnais Public Library.

<strong>» 815-933-1727</strong>

<strong>Pembroke Art Contest</strong>

At 11 a.m., the 12th Annual Art Contest will begin at Pembroke Library.

<strong>» 815-944-8609</strong>

<strong>Park-a-Palooza Kids Day</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. at Heritage Park, 1550 S. Sangamon St., Crete, a day of family-friendly fun will include: Touch-A-Truck, games, vendors, food, inflatables and more. The event is free and open to the public.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:jgeary@cretepark.com" target="_blank">jgeary@cretepark.com</a></strong>

<strong>Reading Challenge Kick-Off Party</strong>

At noon, Limestone Township Public Library a summer/reading challenge kick-off party with food, games and more.

<strong>» 815-939-1696</strong>

<strong>June 7</strong>

<strong>AMITA Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.

<strong>» More info: 815-937-2100</strong>

<strong>Read to a Cat</strong>

Kids of all ages are invited to read to a cat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bourbonnais Public Library. The program is designed to build a child’s literacy and confidence.

<strong>» Register: <a href="mailto:rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org</a></strong>