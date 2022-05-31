'Pistol' recalls punk idols as mannequins

“Pistol” arrives on Hulu. This six-part look at the early days of the Sex Pistols, the angry and anarchic punk pioneers who greeted the Queen’s 1977 Silver Jubilee with a sneer, is directed by Danny Boyle. All six episodes drop today.

It’s almost impossible, and slightly ridiculous, to try to re-create the mid-’70s urban squalor and doomed “no future” atmosphere that produced the Sex Pistols and their moment. Any production trying to simulate such decay is going to seem slightly stagey and worshipful. If you want to see a punk “reenactment,” there is no shortage of Billy Idol videos to consult.

It’s interesting to note “Pistol” was written by Craig Pearce, a frequent collaborator with Baz Luhrmann, the creator of “The Get Down,” a similarly reverent 2016 Netflix series set in the ruins of the Bronx during hip hop’s infancy. Despite its pedigree and all the money Netflix (once) had to offer, “The Get Down” did not get beyond its first season.

In all honesty, any look at the Sex Pistols origin story is saddled with the fact they weren’t terribly pleasant, interesting or very good as musicians. They struck a memorable pose at an interesting juncture and have been fussed about and interpreted ever since. The moment evoked here already seemed like ancient history when the movie “Sid & Nancy” arrived in 1986.

In the early going, one of the gang is discovered (shoplifting) by designer Vivienne Westwood (Talulah Riley) and scenester Malcolm McLaren (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) at Westwood’s SEX boutique. Instead of kicking him out or having him arrested, they instantly set about dressing and defining his pose and his message. In short, they tell this “voice of a generation” what to think and how to act.

It’s a weird inversion of the amusing throwaway scene from “A Hard Day’s Night” when George Harrison horrifies a marketing maven by laughing at the clothes, TV stars, trends and “pimply hyperbole” he is selling.

“Pistols” isn’t “dead grotty,” to use George’s line. But it’s depressingly reverent and surprisingly dull.

— “Tom Swift” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) debuts on the CW, the latest interpretation of a series of novels for juveniles that has been sporadically popular since 1910. It arrives on the heels of the network canceling seven series amid “a time of transition,” according to CW executives.

The network, home to long-running series based on comic-book and fantasy franchises, has been a dependable programming source for streaming services. It might be sold in short order. Stay tuned.

— The “30 for 30” (7 p.m., ESPN) documentary series presents “The Greatest Mixtape Ever,” profiling the New York DJ Set Free, who documented street basketball games with his VHS camcorder in the 1980s and set the action to the emerging sounds of rap and hip hop.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Maggie infiltrates a bar where militia types gather on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) enters its 17th season.

• The two-part profile of “Theodore Roosevelt” (7 p.m., History, TV-14) concludes.

• A diplomatic mission has a security breach on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• “Catfish: The TV Show” (8 p.m., MTV, TV-14) returns to the airwaves.

• Contestants from various fields compete on the new series “Dancing With Myself” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• Daughters come to fear their mother on “Who Do You Believe?” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) examines how the George Floyd killing changed the Minneapolis police force.

— Blair Underwood narrates “Black Patriots: Buffalo Soldiers” (9:30 p.m., History, TV-PG), the story of six all-Black regiments of the U.S. Army authorized by Congress in 1866, in the aftermath of the Civil War.

CULT CHOICE

Set against the background of a violent 1965 coup in Indonesia, the 1982 period romance “The Year of Living Dangerously” (7 p.m., TCM) showcased Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver and made a star of Linda Hunt, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing a man. Directed by Peter Weir.

SERIES NOTES

Crumbs and clues loom large on “Crime Scene Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Golf-themed distractions on “Holey Moley” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... An incomplete narrative on “Superman & Lois” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “So You Think You Can Dance” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A domestic terrorist develops a taste for napalm on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Shawn Mendes and Jesse Tyler Ferguson on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Sam Rockwell, Beto O’Rourke and Mo Amer visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).