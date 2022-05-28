Women's Guild raises $17,000 for Symphony Orchestra

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Women’s Guild (KVSOWG) held its annual meeting and luncheon Tuesday at the Kankakee Country Club.

KWSOWG president Vicky McBurnie oversaw the event and presented a check for $17,000 to Dr. Allan Dennis, KVSO’s music conductor and director, and Lynn Ahlden, president of the KVSO board of directors.

The funds were raised entirely by KVSOWG.

During the event, Women’s Guild guests were introduced. The organization’s publicity representative, Sharon Ouwenga, shared the guild’s purpose in a news release.

“The purpose of the Women’s Guild is to provide financial and organizational support for the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Association, and to work with the KVSO in offering cultural and educational activities to the community.”

Also introduced during the luncheon was Dennis, who thanked the Women’s Guild for their support. He outlined the plans for the symphony for the 2022-23 season as well as the 2022 summer concert schedule.

Summer concert activities include four concerts in Cobb Park as well as concerts at Riverview Historic District and Kankakee Community College. For more information, go to KVSO.org.

Concert selections by the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Kankakee Municipal Band and the KVSO will be celebrating the Fourth of July at 4 p.m. (gates open) July 2 at Kankakee Community College. Food vendors will be on site, and fireworks will be at dusk. It’s encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

Finally, the KVSOWG’s 2022-23 leadership was announced: chairman is Karen Duchene; vice chairman is Dee Pinski; notetaker/secretary is Vicky McBurnie; financials is Jane Veers; ways and means is Liz Madsen and Carol Vallone; publicity is Sharon Ouwenga.