Kankakee Municipal Band returning to Bird Park beginning June 2

The Kankakee Municipal Band will be returning to the Don Palzer Band Shell in Kankakee’s Bird Park for 10 summer concerts. The concerts are set for 7 p.m. every Thursday beginning June 2.

Each date will have its own theme, as well as a food vendor on site for audience members to purchase food and/or drinks.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeeband" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeeband</a>.

<strong>JUNE 2</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Folks Out in the West

• Food vendor: Mia Bella's Pizza

<strong>JUNE 9</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Around the World

• Food vendor: Candy & Cake

<strong>JUNE 16</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Weather

• Food vendor: Oberweis

<strong>JUNE 23</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Summer Solstice

• Food vendor: TBD

<strong>JUNE 30 </strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Pat Skelly/Patriotic Concert

• Food vendor: Oberweis

<strong>JULY 7</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Disney Night

• Food vendor: TBD

<strong>JULY 14</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Boys vs. Girls

• Food vendor: Mia Bella's Pizza

<strong>JULY 21</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Paul Snyder/Holiday Celebration

• Food vendor: Fork It & Dig In

<strong>JULY 28</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Pop In That Jazz

• Food vendor: LoveALatte

<strong>AUG. 4</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Alyssa Lesch/Movies & Musicals

• Food vendor: Candy & Cake