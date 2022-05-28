Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Life

Kankakee Municipal Band returning to Bird Park beginning June 2

Kankakee Municipal Band 2015

Kankakee Municipal Band 2015 (Photo submitted)

By Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Municipal Band will be returning to the Don Palzer Band Shell in Kankakee’s Bird Park for 10 summer concerts. The concerts are set for 7 p.m. every Thursday beginning June 2.

Each date will have its own theme, as well as a food vendor on site for audience members to purchase food and/or drinks.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeeband" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeeband</a>.

<strong>JUNE 2</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Folks Out in the West

• Food vendor: Mia Bella's Pizza

<strong>JUNE 9</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Around the World

• Food vendor: Candy &amp; Cake

<strong>JUNE 16</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Weather

• Food vendor: Oberweis

<strong>JUNE 23</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Summer Solstice

• Food vendor: TBD

<strong>JUNE 30 </strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Pat Skelly/Patriotic Concert

• Food vendor: Oberweis

<strong>JULY 7</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Disney Night

• Food vendor: TBD

<strong>JULY 14</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Boys vs. Girls

• Food vendor: Mia Bella's Pizza

<strong>JULY 21</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Paul Snyder/Holiday Celebration

• Food vendor: Fork It &amp; Dig In

<strong>JULY 28</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Pop In That Jazz

• Food vendor: LoveALatte

<strong>AUG. 4</strong>

• Soloist/Theme: Alyssa Lesch/Movies &amp; Musicals

• Food vendor: Candy &amp; Cake