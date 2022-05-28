Kankakee Municipal Band returning to Bird Park beginning June 2

The Kankakee Municipal Band will be returning to the Don Palzer Band Shell in Kankakee’s Bird Park for 10 summer concerts. The concerts are set for 7 p.m. every Thursday beginning June 2.
Each date will have its own theme, as well as a food vendor on site for audience members to purchase food and/or drinks.
For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/kankakeeband" target="_blank">facebook.com/kankakeeband</a>.
<strong>JUNE 2</strong>
• Soloist/Theme: Folks Out in the West
• Food vendor: Mia Bella's Pizza
<strong>JUNE 9</strong>
• Soloist/Theme: Around the World
• Food vendor: Candy & Cake
<strong>JUNE 16</strong>
• Soloist/Theme: Weather
• Food vendor: Oberweis
<strong>JUNE 23</strong>
• Soloist/Theme: Summer Solstice
• Food vendor: TBD
<strong>JUNE 30 </strong>
• Soloist/Theme: Pat Skelly/Patriotic Concert
• Food vendor: Oberweis
<strong>JULY 7</strong>
• Soloist/Theme: Disney Night
• Food vendor: TBD
<strong>JULY 14</strong>
• Soloist/Theme: Boys vs. Girls
• Food vendor: Mia Bella's Pizza
<strong>JULY 21</strong>
• Soloist/Theme: Paul Snyder/Holiday Celebration
• Food vendor: Fork It & Dig In
<strong>JULY 28</strong>
• Soloist/Theme: Pop In That Jazz
• Food vendor: LoveALatte
<strong>AUG. 4</strong>
• Soloist/Theme: Alyssa Lesch/Movies & Musicals
• Food vendor: Candy & Cake