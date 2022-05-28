A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8

This past Monday, I hit the great 2-8. Not a monumental birthday in terms of age milestones, but it was a wonderful day nonetheless.

I stopped by Starbucks for a free birthday coffee (a must!) on my way into work. This kept me energized throughout the day as we kicked off a new week in the newsroom.

My coworkers are amazing people and surprised me with flowers, candy and cards. They certainly know how to make a girl feel special!

When I got home, Keegan’s parents stopped by with a lovely plant and a card. We chatted for a while before they left and I did something with Keegan that I’ve been meaning to do since we began dating — watch “Grease.”

This is one of my all-time favorite films, and Keeg had never seen it. Being that we’re going to be married in a few weeks, I had to rectify this situation before entering into the bonds of holy matrimony with someone who hasn’t experienced such a defining moment of pop culture.

OK, I still would have married him if we didn’t get it watched by the wedding date; but I certainly can breathe easier now.

He enjoyed the movie (or at least told me he did) and now I’ve had “Beauty School Dropout” stuck in my head for days. And, I’m not complaining.

Keegan made the day special by writing me a very sweet card and giving my cereal-loving self a spoon inscribed with “I cerealously love you.” What a guy!

Turning 28 also meant that I got to open the time capsule I had put together around the time of graduating high school. I had a journal, filled with all sorts of entries and questions for my future self, inside of a shoebox filled with ticket stubs and other relics of the 2010s.

After a decade, I finally opened it — and it was good for a laugh. I thought I’d remember more than I did, which was a nice surprise. Some things made zero sense, others felt like I had written them down yesterday.

One of my favorite inclusions was a series of columns written by the late Alan Thicke. When I was 17, I was really into “Growing Pains” and became a massive fan of Thicke’s work.

I’ve read his columns and books, listened to his music and even fell into two very random situations where I was able to meet him. The last time I met him was a month before he passed away.

There was plenty more than just Alan Thicke, and it was so entertaining revisiting the past. What was interesting to see is that I haven’t changed much — other than becoming more educated and self-aware in the last 10 years.

But the girl who made that book is still in the woman who writes this column. And that’s the best gift I could give myself.