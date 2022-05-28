5 mental health resources in Kankakee County

Daily Journal staff report

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there are a bevy of resources in Kankakee County to assist in the different facets of mental health. Every Saturday in May, the 5 Things section will include five local mental health resources.

<strong>Ascension Behavioral Health</strong>

Offers inpatient, outpatient and aftercare treatment programs personalized for your needs as an adult, senior, adolescent or child. They also have 24/7 Stress Centers with highly experienced mental health specialists well-prepared for an emotional health need, as well as dedicated programs for (opioid) drug and alcohol dependency and abuse. For more information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3y81mk0" target="_blank">bit.ly/3y81mk0</a>.

<strong>Thresholds</strong>

Thresholds provides healthcare, housing, and hope for thousands of persons with mental illnesses and substance use disorders in Illinois each year. Through care, employment, advocacy, and housing, Thresholds assists and inspires people with mental illnesses to reclaim their lives. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.thresholds.org/about" target="_blank">thresholds.org</a>.

<strong>Cornerstone Services</strong>

Cornerstone is guided by the belief that people with disabilities are entitled to live in their own communities and make choices for themselves, like everybody else. To this end, Cornerstone employees provide specialized services that empower individuals with as much independence as possible. The agency’s dedicated staff helps people find and keep jobs, maintain stable housing and learn to access public transportation and community resources. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.cornerstoneservices.org" target="_blank">cornerstoneservices.org</a>.

<strong>Kan-I-Help/ Project SUN</strong>

The Kankakee-Iroquois HELP Network is a comprehensive community information system designed to connect the residents of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties, in east central Illinois, with government agencies, publicly financed human services and non-profit organizations. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kanihelp.org" target="_blank">kanihelp.org</a>.

Under the umbrella of Kan-I-Help is Project SUN, a Strong and Unified Network that is family-driven and youth-guided. It is dedicated to strengthening the children’s behavioral health system of care in Kankakee County through a coordinated network of services and supports that address the needs of the whole child. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.projectsunkankakee.org" target="_blank">projectsunkankakee.org</a>.

<strong>KCHD Narcan/Crisis Text Line</strong>

The Kankakee County Health Department offers free training sessions for first responders, community organizations, business owners, and individuals in the administration of Narcan nasal spray. The health department itself promotes, protects and monitors the health of all people in the communities served. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeehealth.org" target="_blank">kankakeehealth.org</a>.