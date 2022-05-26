Summer Solstice Sip, Shop and Stroll set for June 21

KANKAKEE — Wright In Kankakee is hosting Summer Solstice Sip, Shop and Stroll from 4 to 7 p.m. June 21. The event will take place on the beautiful grounds of the B. Harley Bradley House, located at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $5.

Guests will receive a beverage, be able to stroll the beautiful gardens, take photos and talk to the gardeners. Musical entertainment that day includes Acting Out Theater, which will perform musical numbers from their upcoming show, “A Chorus Line” from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The Mi Casa food truck will be onsite, and the Carriage House Gift Shop will be open. Lawn chairs are welcome.

The rain date will be June 28.

Tickets can be purchased online from <a href="https://www.wright1900.org" target="_blank">wright1900.org</a>. Tickets also are available at Tholen’s in Bourbonnais and the Kankakee County Historical Museum.