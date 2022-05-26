June events scheduled in Iroquois County

<strong>Old Courthouse Museum opens June 5</strong>

From 1 to 4 p.m. June 5, the public is welcome to visit Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. The museum is supported by the Iroquois County Historical Society.

Many of the rooms and displays were organized and updated during the pandemic by museum volunteers. There are lots of rooms to visit and plenty of displays to share a lot of the county’s history.

The historical society is also planning to sponsor a pet show during Watseka’s Fourth of July celebration. The show would be open to cats and dogs only, with advance registration required. Registration forms and more information will be made available as plans advance.

For information about this event, or other ICHS activities, call 815-432-2215. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

<strong>CCHS opening to public</strong>

The Crescent City Historical Society will be open 1 to 3 p.m. June 5. The CCHS is located in the upstairs of city hall, 400 Main St. Those who can’t manage the stairs can have items brought down to the ground floor for viewing.

The CCHS is a nonprofit group and depends on donations and membership fees to help with needed supplies. Memorial donations are available to honor a loved one as the deceased’s name will appear on a memory plaque.

The group’s monthly meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 7.

<strong>Lives of county’s ‘Founding Fathers’ to be presented</strong>

In honor of Mother’s Day in May, the Iroquois County Genealogical Society presented a program on women who had an effect on Iroquois County. On June 12, the group will present a program titled “Founding Fathers,” which will give insight to men who helped settle towns in the county.

Speakers will tell of these men, where they came from, when they arrived and where they first settled. The group is trying to include as many towns as possible so no one is left out.

The event takes place at 1:30 p.m. in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum. This is a free event, but the ICGS welcomes donations. For more information, call the ICGS at 815-432-3730 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. For more information, search “Iroquois County Genealogical Society” on Facebook.