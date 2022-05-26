Shaw Local

CIRKA to host Teen Talent Takeover on Saturday

By Daily Journal staff report

CIRKA (Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts), the nonprofit organization behind Kankakee Estival Festival, will be hosting the Teen Talent Takeover at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

The admission fee is $10, and there will be a drawing to win $500 cash. The winner of the talent show will get the opportunity to perform at Merchant Street Music Festival and Estival Festival.

For more information, go to <a href="http://cirkakankakee.org" target="_blank">cirkakankakee.org</a>.