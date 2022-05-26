CIRKA to host Teen Talent Takeover on Saturday

CIRKA (Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts), the nonprofit organization behind Kankakee Estival Festival, will be hosting the Teen Talent Takeover at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

The admission fee is $10, and there will be a drawing to win $500 cash. The winner of the talent show will get the opportunity to perform at Merchant Street Music Festival and Estival Festival.

For more information, go to <a href="http://cirkakankakee.org" target="_blank">cirkakankakee.org</a>.