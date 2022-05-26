Acting Out Theatre Co. to perform 'A Chorus Line' in July

Casting has been announced for Acting Out Theatre Co.’s production of “A Chorus Line,” which is set to open July 8-10 with rain dates July 11 and 12.

It will be held “Off Broadway” in Bradley on the grounds of Peddinghaus Corp. in the shadow of the New York dance studio of Paula Aubry’s, 200 N. Washington Ave.

“A Chorus Line” was first a hit on Broadway in 1975. It is a celebration of those inspiring heroes of American musical theatre — the chorus dancers. Those valiant, over-dedicated, underpaid, highly-trained performers who dance for the love of it. The show will be a high-energy, high-powered and highly-emotional insight into the world of musical theatre auditions.

Leading the audition process as the director in charge is Zach, portrayed by Tanner Hurt, of Bourbonnais. Lorie is Zach’s dance captain and assistant and will be played by Veronica Kravat, of Kankakee. The line consists of 17 dancers portraying many diverse backgrounds and life stories.

<strong>Bradley:</strong> Emily Fernette as Cassie.

<strong>Bourbonnais:</strong> Janine Rojo as Diana; Taylor Arseneau as Kristine; Lillian Hurt as Maggie; Andrew McBurnie as Mike; Tre Hadley as Greg.

<strong>Herscher:</strong> Mary Schwark as Judy.

<strong>Kankakee:</strong> Jacquelyn Sarowatz as Val; Robert Sowell as Richie; Grant Sparenberg as Don; Jackson Thornhill as Paul; Ryan Runner as Mark;

<strong>Lemont:</strong> Case Koerner as Allie.

<strong>Manteno:</strong> Owen Heuring as Bobby.

<strong>North Aurora:</strong> Mollie Peery as Connie.

<strong>Salem:</strong> Ashtyn Williams as Sheila.

<strong>Watseka:</strong> Lauren Pueschell as Bebe.

The cut-line dancers are Bourbonnais’ Taylor Beseke and Hannah Hudgins; Bradley’s Taylor Gilbert and Lauren Beatty; Crete’s Kellie Hoffmeyer; Kankakee’s Tristin Collins and Isiah Selvie. The pit singers are Bourbonnais’ Amanda Winkle and Debbie Oberlander; Kankakee’s Nicole Klimzak; Watseka’s Michael Pueschell.

This musical extravaganza is directed by Deena Cassady, assistant directed by Chelsea McKay, vocal directed by Michael Kren and choreographed by Veronica Kravat. The orchestra is conducted by Lynnae Bontrager.

All shows start at 8:30 p.m. with no intermission. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. for the pre-show event with food trucks and an “A Chorus Line”-themed art auction benefitting Easy Street Theatre. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Tickets go on sale June 1 and will be $20 in advance at Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee, King Music Inc. in Bradley, Sweet Street in Bourbonnais, and online at <a href="https://www.actingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank">actingouttheatreco.org</a> via Showclix. Tickets will be $25 at the gate and tickets are nonrefundable.

The show has mature subject matter and is considered PG-13. his production is partially funded by a grant of the Illinois Arts Council.

Country Theatre Workshop will be hosting auditions for its production of “Drinking Habits,” a fun-filled comedy, directed by David Prussner.

The story begins with two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing Convent, secretly making wine to keep the convent open. Enter Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancés, who get wind of this illegal business and are hot on the trail…and so, the plot thickens with lots of mistaken identities and laughs.

• Auditions will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4

• Call Backs 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5

All auditions will be held at Country Theatre, located 1280 E 770 North Rd; on IL Rt. 49, two miles north of Cissna Park.

For more information: go to <a href="https://www.countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">countrytheatre.org</a> or call 815-383-0574.