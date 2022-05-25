Kankakee native organizes Chicago 5K in honor of George Floyd

Men Run Deez Streets (MRDS) and Black Chicago Runners (BCR) will host the George Floyd Father’s Day 5K Run charity event at 8 a.m. June 19 starting at 8700 S. Western Ave., Chicago.

The two local running clubs have joined forces to honor George Floyd’s legacy by uniting and activating communities to challenge the root causes of racial inequity and end the systemic violence affecting Black Americans, the organizations said in a news release.

“This family event is a great opportunity to not only improve our physical health but shed light on the importance of maintaining a thriving and healthy mental state,” said Larue Fitch, event organizer, who is a Kankakee native.

Participants will run 3.1 miles with a goal of bringing awareness to mental health issues that are affecting the Black community because of gun violence and increased emotional disturbance. Monies raised will support the efforts of the new initiative launched by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, the George Floyd Black Mental Health Program.

The George Floyd Black Mental Health Program seeks to:

• Improve mental health outcomes in Black Americans

• Decrease barriers and stigma in seeking treatment

• Increase mental and emotional well-being through connection and community

• Implement Mental Health & Healing Justice Workshops and Conversations

Those interested in donating to the this cause will help Black men and women gain access to mental health resources. The George Floyd Memorial Foundation is a 501©(3) organization.

To donate, go to <a href="https://www.georgefloydmemorialfoundation.org/donate" target="_blank">georgefloydmemorialfoundation.org/donate</a>. Donations support the work to inform, unite and engage our communities in the fight for justice.

Men Run Deez Streets (MRDS) was founded on April 6, 2013, with the desire to influence men to consider running as a consistent lifestyle.