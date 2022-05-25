Best Bets: Week of May 25-31

<strong>Splash Valley Opening Pool Party</strong>

From 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Splash Valley Aquatic Park, located at 1850 River Road, Kankakee, there will be an opening night pool party. The event is free and will feature live music, giveaways, food and more. For more information, call 815-929-1885 or email Lisa at <a href="mailto:lkrenkel@kvpd.com" target="_blank">lkrenkel@kvpd.com</a>.

<strong>First Responders Community Cookout</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at South Island Park, on South Park Street in Wilmington, the City of Wilmington will host a cookout where police officers, ESDA members and firefighters prepare, cook and serve hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks.

"The purpose of this cookout is to give our first responders the opportunity to serve our community in new and exciting ways," event organizers wrote in a news release. "It also gives us the chance to enjoy fellowship with each other, hear about issues in our neighborhoods and work collectively to keep Wilmington the great place it is."

The evening also will feature family-friendly activities. For more information, call 815-476-2175.

<strong>Kankakee Valley Garden Club program</strong>

The club meets from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley. The meeting's program is titled "Top 10 Tips for Photographing Your Plants."

The program's speakers will include Karen Grillion and Charlene Parr. Visitors are welcome. For more information, call Diane at 815-939-4416.

<strong>Veterans Council's flag placement</strong>

Starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, the Kankakee County Veterans Council will begin placing flags on the graves of veterans at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, located next to I-57 on Court Street. When finished, they will move to Mount Grove Cemetery, located on Brookmont.

At 8 a.m. Friday, the group will meet at Memorial Gardens, east on Route 17 at Lowe Road, in order to complete the placement of flags.

To volunteer or for any questions, contact Edward Peters at 815-953-4572. Social distancing and uses of masks will be in place.

A complete list of Memorial Day events will run in Thursday's paper.

<strong>Poppy Flowers at Bradley Legion</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, there will be volunteers accepting donations for remembrance poppies. This will be a curbside, drive-up event.

» 815-939-9113

<strong>May 25</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>May 26</strong>

<strong>Riverside Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 5 p.m. at Kankakee Youth for Christ City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, Riverside Healthcare will partner with the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide health food options for families in need and those with chronic medical conditions.

<strong>» <a href="http://riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry</a></strong>

<strong>Weekly Farmers’ Market</strong>

From 4 to 8 p.m., The Gathering -- a weekly farmers’ market -- will be held at Tulip Tree Gardens Co., 1236 E. Eagle Lake Road, Beecher. There will be family farmers, select artisans, food and more.

<strong>» <a href="http://facebook.com/tuliptreegardens" target="_blank">facebook.com/tuliptreegardens</a></strong>

<strong>May 28</strong>

<strong>Caffeine and Chrome Car Show</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon at 1329 Commerce Drive, Crete, a Caffeine and Chrome event will be held from Gateway Classic Cars of Chicago. Pastries and coffee available while supplies last. All makes and models are welcome, with plenty of parking space. This is a family- and pet-friendly event. Free and open to the public.

<strong>» <a href="http://facebook.com/GCCCHI" target="_blank">facebook.com/GCCCHI</a></strong>

<strong>Junk in the Trunk Flea Market</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Gathering in Gilman, 931 S. Crescent St., Gilman, will hold its outdoor flea market in the parking lot of the store. Setup is free and open to those interested in participating. Food vendors also welcome.

<strong>» 815-265-4635</strong>

<strong>May 29</strong>

<strong>Puff Paint & Poetry</strong>

From 7 to 10 p.m. at 125 W. Station St., Kankakee, The Art of Storytelling will host an artistic evening of puff paint and poetry. On site will be 5 Star Wings, along with other vendors. Tickets are $25 per person.

<strong>» <a href="http://bit.ly/3GfoD5I" target="_blank">bit.ly/3GfoD5I</a></strong>