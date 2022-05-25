ABC's wayback machine visits Martha Stewart's castoffs

As we bid goodbye to the 2021-22 network television season, we can draw some sobering conclusions. Tonight’s finales for “Survivor” and all three of Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” series indicate network success now depends on serving up the familiar. “Survivor” debuted May 31, 2000. Time was, the only shows that lasted 22 years were daytime soap operas — which is as good a way to describe “Survivor” as any.

Wolf’s “Chicago” shows aren’t as long in the tooth, but his patented “Law & Order” series dates back to 1990. It’s almost as old as “The Simpsons.”

So, it’s easy to see the key to broadcast network success is to come across as turn-of-the-century comfort food.

That’s a notion reinforced by ABC’s one-off special “The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart” (7 p.m., TV-PG). For many years, Stewart hosted holiday shows, offering tips about decorating the Christmas dining table, entertaining or cooking hors d’oeuvres to feed the guests who never seemed to show up on those chilly specials — that would distract the cameras from the host.

Those “Martha” tutorials were fun to watch (and fun for critics to make fun of), but they were from another era, a time when Regis might show up on a Kathie Lee Christmas spectacular.

Stewart’s brand of didactic instruction since has been taken over by cable. And even cable’s galaxy of home shows has been made redundant by short YouTube lessons that (mercifully) don’t adhere to the standard 30- and 60-minute TV formats.

And Stewart, a smart and remarkably influential social influencer and TV personality, seems to be aware of this paradigm shift. She’s long since moved to cable and away from teacher mode to preside as a famous person among her peers.

And that’s entirely the point of this “Tag Sale.” Stewart announces after decades of collecting, she’s holding the first sale of her life. While intended to raise money for a cancer charity, her event has been necessitated by the sale of her place in the Hamptons and warehouse in Manhattan. There’s just not enough space in her chateau for so much stuff. Cue the violins.

Assisted by three appraisal experts and organizers, who practically levitate with excitement at the prospect of working for Stewart (!), she embarks on a month-long preparation for the sale. Turning mundane tasks into “fabulous drama” is the stuff of reality TV, and this crew does not disappoint.

Unfortunately, Stewart’s presence and imprimatur detracts from the tag-sale quality of this “tag sale.” People scour the odd garage sale for the unknown and unexpected and the odd chance you might find a treasure amid the piles of stuff that have become burdensome to homeowners.

Here, everything is cataloged, tagged and given the Stewart seal of approval. Like some saintly relics, every item accrues near-mystical value. The notion of owning Stewart’s saltshaker or garlic press is like having touched the hem of her garment.

So, “Tag Sale” is not really a tag sale, but just another branding event from the woman who has been a brand most of her life. To underscore that, actress Blake Lively shows up with her mother to buy all the good stuff, and some Kardashian-adjacent creature also places an order — by phone.

• Streaming on Netflix, “Somebody Feed Phil,” featuring the far-flung cravings of “Everybody Loves Raymond” producer/creator Phil Rosenthal, enters its fifth season with visits to Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland and Madrid.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Organ transplant politics on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Wedding bells on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• Adopted dogs vie for blue ribbons on “The American Rescue Dog Show” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Bombs away on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

An officer (Kirk Douglas) discovers a general, his former boss (Burt Lancaster), is plotting a military coup to remove the president (Fredric March) in the 1964 political thriller “7 Days in May” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14), directed by John Frankenheimer and written by Rod Serling. Ava Gardner also stars.

SERIES NOTES

A winner emerges on “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” begins its 20th season (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Shockwaves on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “So You Think You Can Dance” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Missing Mia on “Kung Fu” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Michael Che and James Stavridis are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jon Hamm on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Jennifer Connelly, Chloe Fineman and Danielle Ponder visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).