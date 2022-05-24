'Plague' recalls a 1900 epidemic with dark shades of 2020

“Plague at the Golden Gate” on “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) recalls history from more than a century ago with terrifying similarities to recent, controversial actions and social attitudes.

The documentary begins at the turn of the century in Honolulu, where authorities in the newly American territory torched whole neighborhoods in the Chinese section of the city, where evidence of bubonic plague had been discovered. Known as the Black Death, bubonic plague had killed a huge portion of Europe’s population in the 14th century.

With no known cure, medical experts weren’t taking any chances. But as the film makes clear, even the most educated men in 1900 harbored attitudes and theories deeply influenced by unfounded racial bias. When plague struck in Asia, it was widely assumed its lethality owed itself to the rice-based diet of the “Asiatic.” Meat-eaters of European stock were thought to be immune.

So, when the dead bodies of two Japanese sailors washed up in San Francisco Bay, local authorities knew where to look. But efforts to quarantine that city’s Chinatown were short-lived. The city’s Chinese residents had little reason to trust local experts. The relatively recent Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 had codified American attitudes toward Asian immigrants, who were officially denied citizenship. Ultimately, the quarantine was lifted, not out of concern for Chinatown residents but because of the demands of white middle-class businesses and households that needed their maids, cooks, laundrymen and workers.

Into this controversy arrived Dr. Joseph Kinyoun, a medical expert from a federal agency whose efforts to deal with the plague on a scientific basis were met with violent blowback from all sides.

Chinese citizens distrusted the government and did not believe in Western medicine, complicating Kinyoun’s efforts. Scientists worried California’s railroad traffic could spread the disease throughout the country, but state politicians were outraged by talk of plague and the effect it might have on business. Some went so far as to accuse Kinyoun of fabricating a hoax with the deliberate intention of destroying California’s prosperity.

It’s difficult to watch this and not hear powerful echoes of the past two years. It’s hard to learn about Kinyoun and not think of the demonization and death threats Dr. Anthony Fauci has faced in our “advanced” age.

And crude attitudes from 1900 were injected into our body politic when President Trump continually called COVID “Chinese flu” and “Kung flu,” sparking a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

As Mark Twain observed, “History does not repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

— The family shares deep conversations about life and all that on the series finale of “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) after six seasons of hanky-dampening.

• Hulu begins streaming “Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders” a true-crime docuseries produced by ABC News. Singer/actress Kristen Chenoweth recalls the happenstance that prevented her from arriving at camp on the fateful night of the murders in the summer of 1977.

— Also streaming, Paramount+ opens its Viacom vaults to unspool 50 episodes of “Yo MTV Raps,” a series that popularized hip hop between 1988-95.

TONIGHT’S SEASON FINALES

— The family shares deep conversations about life and all that on the series finale of “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) after six seasons of hanky-dampening.

• A robbery case proves too close for comfort on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— The family shares deep conversations about life and all that on the series finale of “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) after six seasons of hanky-dampening.

• Election day on “Young Rock” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— The family shares deep conversations about life and all that on the series finale of “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) after six seasons of hanky-dampening.

• A man who missed a flight on a private jet becomes a suspect after its deadly crash on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— The family shares deep conversations about life and all that on the series finale of “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) after six seasons of hanky-dampening.

• “Name That Tune” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

— The family shares deep conversations about life and all that on the series finale of “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) after six seasons of hanky-dampening.

• An oligarch behaves like a cornered rat on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— The family shares deep conversations about life and all that on the series finale of “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) after six seasons of hanky-dampening.

• A deadly hurricane looms on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Deadly disagreements between a mother and two daughters on “Who Do You Believe?” (9 p.m., ABC).

— “Two Shallow Graves” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., ID, TV-14) concludes.

CULT CHOICE

TCM devotes hours to lavish, epic films set in far-off lands, including “Lawrence of Arabia” (1 p.m., TV-14), “Kismet” (5 p.m., TV-PG), “Exodus” (7 p.m., TV-PG) and “Gandhi” (11 p.m., TV-PG).

SERIES NOTES

Walking in Memphis on “Young Rock” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “Holey Moley” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... On “Superman & Lois” (CW, r, TV-PG): How bizarre (7 p.m.); Doppelganger violence (8 p.m.) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Ewan McGregor, Annie Murphy and Jackie Fabulous on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Parnell and Kwame Onwuachi visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).